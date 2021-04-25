78 Minutes: In Tuscaloosa's Hour of Need, the Patterson Family Answered the Call

“That was probably the longest hour and 18 minutes that we’ve ever experienced.”

Even 10 years after the fact, you can still hear the concern and seriousness of tone in former University of Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson's voice.

On April 27, 2011, the landscape of the city of Tuscaloosa was reshaped forever in both a literal and figurative sense. On that day, and EF-4 tornado plowed through the community, killing 53 people — including six Alabama students — injuring 1,200 and completely leveling roughly 12 percent of the buildings in the area.

15th Street, a crucial four-lane road that runs through the heart of the city, saw an incredible amount of devastation. In mere minutes, busy streets that had been bustling with traffic, crowded housing filled with both university students and life-long residents, restaurants and businesses that created a contagious college-town atmosphere — all had vanished. Where once there was life, a moment later there was nothing but dust and rubble.

Countless families were affected on April 27, left to pick up the pieces and salvage what they could with in physical possessions and mental fortitude. To many families, the situation seemed hopeless. Some families, however, brought hope to those hopeless.

This is the story of one of those families.

Sarah and David Patterson

10 days prior to April 27, Alabama gymnastics had won its fifth national title in program history. The Crimson Tide edged out UCLA in the NCAA Championships, returning to their beloved city as champions. However, work was to be done.

Before celebrating its title victory, there was first work to be done: final exams. Despite being freshly-declared queens of college gymnastics, the athletes had to dedicate their time to finishing out a season not just successful in the gym but also in the classroom.

According to Patterson, it was life as usual for the women as the coaches — including her husband and volunteer coach, David Patterson — prepared for a celebratory banquet to honor the team's season.

“We hadn’t done anything because the way the championship falls the girls come back and were either in dead week or finals,” Sarah said. “There wasn’t any celebration yet like we had done in the Coliseum or something like that. I mean, it had just happened and the girls were trying to get ready for finals and get through that and it was such a great time going from not winning from 2002 until 2011."

Alabama Athletics

While the student-athletes focused on the student portion of their designation, mother nature had begun to develop plans of its own. However, it wasn't without warning.

The day started like any other for Sarah and David, who drove to the office that morning knowing that severe weather was in store for the day. While they drove to campus just like any other normal Wednesday, they proceeded to do so with caution.

“We had a pretty good warning,” David said. “There were warnings the day before that we were going to have severe weather.”

“At the time we had the gym open but then we shut it down, told everybody they needed to stay at home,” Sarah added. “On that day we drove home early."

Most of the team's athletes heeded the Pattersons' request to stay home. Some opted to remain in Coleman Coliseum in the stadium's underbelly, safe from harm inside the team's locker rooms.

Sarah and David made it safely home that afternoon. While the weather had been turning for the worse, their home located north of the Black Warrior River seemed to be out of harm's way. However, as the weather grew worse and worse, the couple decided it was best to relocate to a neighbor's home.

At 5:12 p.m. CT, the tornado struck southern parts of Tuscaloosa. However, to Sarah and David, their safety was not their top concern.

“When everything went down, we went over to a friend’s house,” Sarah said. “They have a safety area and when everything went through it took us an hour and 18 minutes — I remember it vividly — to find every athlete. Our athletes are from all over the country. As a coach, you’re their coach but you’re their surrogate parent here on campus."

78 minutes passed, and the Pattersons furiously contacted each and every athlete on their team and passed the news along to their families. As the wind howled outside and the rain beat against the outside of their friend's home, Sarah and David dedicated themselves to relaying the relieving news of safety to their athletes' parents.

After the storm had passed, all athletes had been deemed safe and had been accounted for by the coaches. While some athletes had gone through traumatic experiences such as Kayla Hoffman (you can read her story here), the majority of the athletes had been spared from bodily harm.

For the Pattersons, though, their work was only just beginning.

Jessie Patterson Jones

About 10 miles away from Sarah and David on the southern end of Tuscaloosa, their daughter Jessie was also enduring the storm.

A recipient of both her bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Alabama, Jessie had taken up a job as editor of the Alabama Alumni Magazine. As she puts it, it was her first real job.

That week had been a busy and stressful one for Jessie. That Friday marked the deadline for submissions for the summer issue of the magazine, and an already time-consuming job had become and even more difficult one for the young editor in recent weeks thanks to stark deadlines and copious amounts of editing.

Jessie Patterson Jones / Facebook

Like her parents, Jessie was well aware of the potential for dangerous weather and credits local TV weatherman James Spann for giving her and her family proper warning. However, her situational awareness did not alleviate her feeling of impending dread.

“People who talk about April 27th, a lot of people talk about just that feeling of knowing something was wrong,” Jessie said. “Thank heavens for James Spann — it wasn’t something that came out of the blue. We knew something could be bad that day.”

Taking Spann's warning to heart, Jessie opted to head home early as did her husband, Brett Jones, who worked at the Alabama Credit Union located near the university's campus.

The decision to go home early quite possibly saved them their lives, as both would have been commuting home — and crossing 15th Street — around the time that the tornado was driving across the city.

“I just wound up leaving work early,” Jessie said. “I said ‘I just wanna take an hour because I just want to get home. We had a sweet little puppy and I worried about her and so Brett and I both went home a little early. That was just a lucky gut decision I guess.”

Once home, Brett had Jessie and their dog relocate to the interior of their home in Lenox South, a neighborhood located directly beside Shelton State Community College. As the weather got progressively worse, curiosity got the best of Brett, and he headed outside to survey the surrounding area.

Jessie, not amused by her husband's antics, vividly remembers what happened next.

"Like some people tend to do at a certain point he left and walked outside and I was extremely angry with him and then he just starts screaming at me to come out there," Jessie recalled. "Where we lived we could look right out our front door and see the side of Shelton State and the top of their dome on their big building, and I just remember thinking we were about to watch that building get destroyed because that tornado was so large that we didn’t realize how far away it was from that.

"I think in that moment you know that things are about to change that you have no concept of the scale or the location when you see that from that sort of distance."

The storm ultimately passed north of the small college, but the size of the tornado — a mile wide at its base — led Jessie to believe that the twister was closer than it actually was.

After the storm had cleared and the couple was safe, reality of the situation had not quite set in for Jessie and Brett just yet. While they had seen the tornado with their very eyes, the vast scope of the damage was lost to them from their vantage point.

However, as news began to flood social media, the duo soon began to realize just how widespread the damage was.

"We did not find out how bad Tuscaloosa had been damaged from the news," Jessie said. "I was updating Twitter and I don’t know who it was — it was a friend who was a reporter that I followed — and I just remember the tweet was something like ‘15th Street is gone.’ That was the first clue we had that things were actually really bad.”

Jessie and Brett hopped into a car and tried to travel to a building on Alabama's campus where they knew a friend had relocated to due to her house being demolished by the tornado's fury, but were unable to due to the vast amounts of damage in the roads.

For the time being, the duo would have to sit back and wait at home for the damage to be cleared.

Jordan Patterson

With her parents in northeast Tuscaloosa and her older sister in the southwestern portion, Jordan Patterson was caught right in between.

A freshman on the Alabama softball team, Jordan's day was quite different from others. While Sarah worked in her office on campus and Jessie in alumni publications, Jordan laced up her cleats for practice on that fateful Wednesday afternoon. While the team had originally scheduled a game for that evening against UAB, the game had already been postponed due to the potential for rain.

That being said, Jordan and her teammates had an SEC series against Kentucky to prepare for.

Alabama Athletics

As Sarah passed by Rhoads Stadium on her early drive home from work, she observed that the softball team was still outdoors practicing despite the threat of inclement weather. However, the athletes would not be on the field for much longer.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when head coach Patrick Murphy recalls being told that bad weather was headed their direction.

“We were at practice and I told one of the managers — Matt Curry — I said ‘Hey, if you get a warning, you need to tell us,’ because he had his phone and whatever else,” Murphy said. “I think it was around 3, 3:30 maybe and he comes running up and he says ‘Hey there’s a tornado warning, a tornado warning,’ and I said ‘OK, everybody inside.’"

Jordan, her teammates and coaches proceeded inside to get out of the weather. However, the situation quickly progressed from bad to worse.

Murphy received a call on his cell phone from a friend in Starkville. The concerned voice asked him where he and his team was. When Murphy revealed that he and his team were at Rhoads, he recalls his friend screaming at him through the phone "You're in imminent danger, you need to take cover."

As the sky darkened and the situation grew more and more dire, Murphy made the choice to move his team to Coleman Coliseum — the same location as many members of the gymnastics team were already located in.

The athletes and coaches piled into Murphy's truck and hurried over to Coleman. When Murphy, Jordan and her teammates arrived, he was shocked by what he saw.

"We probably spent the next three or four hours down in the basement and when we got in there I was shocked," Murphy recalled. "It was the track team, the rowing team — a lot of the athletics department were already there. Coaches, administrators — I mean, it was like everybody in the athletic department had come over."

With the phone lines already crowded by friends, family and neighbors checking in with one another over various networks, Murphy had difficulty reaching out to families and loved ones of the players. In fact, nobody could make any phone calls. On top of the crowded networks, the basement walls of the coliseum did not help their situation.

It was then that Murphy saw what would ultimately be the answer to his team's communication issue.

"I remember going into this dark room and at the time I don’t know why I thought of it but I thought I was in a James Bond movie because it was literally a desk, one chair and then this one lightbulb with no covering on it," Murphy said. "It was just this lightbulb and it just seemed like it would be in a James Bond, you know, bad scene of the movie. But what was on the table was a computer. And I hit it and it was on — we hadn’t lost power — and I had not gotten to tell any of our parents what was going on so I immediately got on my Twitter account and I started tweeting ‘The entire softball team is safe and sound, we’re in the Coliseum.’

"We had a lot of responses from people all over the country just from those three or four tweets that I put out that we were safe and sound. It’s a day I’ll never forget and thankfully we were all safe. A crazy time. A scary time.”

Safe and sound inside the underground facilities at Coleman Coliseum, Jordan, her coaches and teammates waited out the storm. After the team received the all clear, the group emerged to survey the damage from the tornado. Less than 500 yards away, the athletes could see 15th Street and begun to understand the danger that they had just barely escaped.

The Patterson Family

Thanks to text messages being able to be sent out throughout the duration of the storm, all four members of the Patterson family were aware of each others' safety during the course of the tornado. Soon after the family had received the all-clear, the three separate groups began to find a means to converge.

First, David drove to Coleman to ensure that Jordan was safe.

“I remember dad hopping in the car once we knew it was past and he was going to get eyes on Jordan,” Jessie said. “I think they had heard from her, but he had to see her. He went to the Coliseum because that’s where they went. That’s the thing I remember is just feeling that relief when we knew for sure that everyone was [safe].”

In the hours that followed, darkness quickly crept over Tuscaloosa. While the roads too difficult and dangerous to navigate due to the damage, the Pattersons did not hesitate to immediately begin the process of helping those in need.

The Tuscaloosa community needed help, and the Pattersons were going to provide it.

Alabama Athletics

After checking in on the safety of athletes, coaches and friends, the Pattersons began to establish their own home as a base of operations. Grabbing as much supplies as they could, the four members of the family set up what Sarah referred to as a "short-term hotel."

Along with their family, the couple brought in anyone they knew — or didn't know — that needed help.

“The first night we probably had 25 people staying in our house,” David said. “We realized that a lot of people need a lot of things. We bought all the bottled water we could get our hands on and we bought as much bread and sandwich meat as we could. I was running the station with five people to make as many sandwiches as we could to get out to people that you knew were going to need something.”

Now 11 days removed from their national title, Sarah and David threw aside anything and everything revolving around their success in the gym. Now was the time to help their struggling community rebuild for the future, not dwell on their successes of the past.

“You had so much else to focus on,” Sarah said. “’OK, so we won a championship but there’s people over in Alberta that are friends of ours that that have trees fall through their house.’ I mean, you don’t even think about a championship after that. It’s just ‘How do we help our community?’ You can get so caught up in what you’re doing at the moment that you forget all who has been impacted and I think we just tried to stay with ourselves and our team and dedicating what we were doing to support others.”

On Thursday, David drove his vehicle over to as close to 15th Street as he possibly could in order to distribute water bottles and sandwiches to those that needed it most. While the roads had been too treacherous the night before, the daylight provided him with a better means to navigate the damage.

“By the time it had come through it was late,” David said. “There was not a lot of daylight left and they were asking people not to go places that were damaged. It was like the next day that was so much getting the sandwiches and water and all that to people. We parked over next to DCH in that big parking lot that they have and that was the closest we could get to 15th Street. We had to walk the rest of the way.

"Everybody you saw was in a daze. You just really couldn’t believe the damage done to our community.”

Scattered across the community, the Pattersons weren't the only ones helping those in need. In the days to come, thousands of people poured into Tuscaloosa from surrounding areas in order to lend a helping hand. Combined with the determination of the city's residents, the community began to stand back up on its feet.

Alabama Athletics

With their parents every step of the way, both Jessie and Jordan contributed however they could, helping their parents at their home and in the damaged streets of the city.

“I remember being at the house with mom and just watching her keep cooking and trying to feed people and just help however she could,” Jessie said. “Everyone figured out how to help so quickly once I feel like people processed it.

The wake of the April 27th tornado in Tuscaloosa can still be felt to this day. While 15th Street had mostly been repaired and the surrounding area has, for the most part, healed, the scars of the tornado's destruction can still be seen in the northeastern parts of the city. Where once stood homes and trees now roll grassy fields alongside the occasional abandoned, dilapidated structure.

Not a single person in the city of Tuscaloosa that lived here at the time will ever forget that day. On that day, the city saw the greatest natural disaster in its history.

Almost exactly a year later in April of 2012, both Alabama gymnastics and softball won national championships. While Sarah and David had never had the opportunity to celebrate winning the title in 2011, the pair could finally celebrate a well-earned victory together.

While April of 2011 brought tears of both joy and sorrow, the coaching duo enjoyed their moment after one of the most difficult challenges of their lifetime.

“For us, [the tornado] just kind of took away the championship,” Sarah said. “I don’t even think about how we ever celebrated other than getting our championship rings. I feel like all it did for the athletes on the teams in 2012 — football won, we won, softball won, golf won — we had four teams win national championships the next year and it felt like every team was in such a good place.

"It was like ‘We’ve been through this, put everything you have into your season,’ and those four championships came the next year.”

The story of the Patterson family is just one of countless stories from Tuscaloosa on that fateful day, both told and untold. Years from now, all four Pattersons will be remembered as champions for both their effort in their respective sports as well as their willingness to provide relief to the city of Tuscaloosa.

Jessie Patterson Jones / Facebook

The tornado left a lot of lessons in its wake for members of the community to learn. For some, it taught people how persevere and to rebuild. For others, it taught strength through unity and compassion.

For Jessie, it taught her the meaning of 'home.'

“I feel like going through the aftermath of April 27th is what solidified that this is always going to be home for me,” Jones said. “Nowhere is perfect and there’s always room to improve but the way that we watched a community come together after that, it was incredible to see.

"I think you always hope that good things come out of terrible things. You always want to look for the good. I think we learned something about Tuscaloosa and the university in the aftermath.”

Those 78 minutes during the height of the storm might have been the longest of Sarah's life. However, the Patterson's legacy for kindness, compassion and dedication to their city will far surpass that.

This is the sixth story in a weeklong series about the 10-year anniversary of the Tuscaloosa tornado.

