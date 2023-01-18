A Hero’s Homecoming: Brandon Miller Shines in his Return to the Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama true freshman guard Brandon Miller graduated from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tenn. — less than 20 miles away from Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

In his senior year for the Ravens, Miller averaged 26.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Rather than staying home and playing for the Commodores, Miller decided to go to his father’s alma mater in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and play for Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide.

Even though he decided against the gold and black, he still got to tie up his shoes and play in the historic building on Tuesday night.

He had quite the homecoming.

With everything going on around the Crimson Tide basketball program, Miller and Alabama had an inspirational performance — winning an SEC road game by 12 points just days after former teammate Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.

Miller continues to get better and better every time out, and that didn’t change against Vanderbilt. In Alabama’s 78-66 victory, Miller was one of the Crimson Tide’s only scoring options all night. He finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from deep.

Amidst the weekend’s distractions, Miller put Alabama on his back. It’s not an overstatement to say — if he didn’t play like he did Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide may have left Nashville 5-1 in the SEC rather than 6-0.

In front of family and friends — as well as thousands of other Alabama fans — Miller made shot after shot as he continued his trek towards being a top-five — if not top-three — selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“He’s a great talent,” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said. “He’s definitely going to play at the next level. The size, the ability to handle the ball, the ability to shoot the ball, the competitive greatness to be able to come in an environment like this — coming back home. [...] [With] all of the stuff that has happened over the last couple of days, [and] to come in and to perform like he did speaks to who he is and how bright his future is as a basketball player.”

That’s big stuff coming from a guy that played 970 games over 19 seasons in the NBA.

Miller will get to play the Commodores again in two weeks — this time at Coleman Coliseum. If he has another performance like he did Tuesday night, Vanderbilt will be thinking “What if” for years to come.

See Also:

Miller, No. 4 Alabama Win Ugly at Vanderbilt

Alabama Basketball's Feelings After Vanderbilt Win: Relief