Alabama Basketball's Feelings After Vanderbilt Win: Relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Alabama basketball team has answered some tough challenges this season, whether it be a 15-point comeback on the road against Houston or a grueling four-overtime victory over North Carolina.

On Tuesday night, though, there was a whole different kind of challenge.

On Sunday afternoon, forward Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder, following the death of victim Jamea Jonae Harris early Sunday morning. Miles was immediately removed as a member of the Alabama men's basketball team.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats acknowledged there would be a healing process for his team following the news.

"There were lots of hugs last night," Oats told the media on Monday. "Everyone understands the situation. Everyone's aware of the services offered on campus, and are taking advantage of them through our sports medicine for these types of situations."

Coming into Tuesday's game against Vanderbilt, Alabama was rolling on the court. The Crimson Tide had won six games in a row, all by double digits. All of a sudden, though, that momentum felt to be halted, as basketball felt insignificant.

"I didn't see a ton of emotion pregame, necessarily," Oats said after the game. "I thought guys got themselves locked in, ready to go. Almost like, 'let's use basketball as a bit of a release,' if that makes sense."

Alabama's play reflected Oats' assessment of their mental state before the game.

The Crimson Tide secured a 78-66 victory, headlined by star freshman Brandon Miller who scored 30 points in the game — his second game in a row scoring at least 30.

Alabama lead by as many as 20 in the second half after leading by 10 at halftime. There were times when Vanderbilt attempted to make a comeback, but every time the Crimson Tide found ways to answer and keep the Commodores at arm's length.

When the clock hit triple zeroes, and Alabama walked off the floor with a 12-point win, the scene in the locker room was much different.

"I did see some guys break down postgame," Oats said. "I think they've been bottling some stuff up. [...] It's almost like a big relief. Game's over and we can let out a sigh of relief."

While the team's performance in the game and response to the week's events is one to admire, Oats understands that the healing process won't be one that takes place overnight.

"I think the guys still need some time. They're going to need a lot of time," Oats said. "Guys have been using the resources with the school, with the counselors. I think more of them will see some counselors tomorrow, it's a hard situation for those guys to go through."

If there's one thing for certain about the 2022-23 Alabama basketball team, it's that it's full of mentally tough players.

"We've got a mentally tough group. They're young, but they're pretty mentally tough," Oats said. "We were closing with four freshmen on the floor for a while there tonight. [...] I thought despite the fact that they're freshman they've shown some mental toughness. They take things seriously, they study the game. I think it shows."

Even after an unprecedented and unparalleled stone hurled this team's way, the players once again answered what may have been their toughest challenge yet.

The challenges don't let up, though. Next, Alabama travels to Columbia to take on Missouri in Mizzou Arena, a place where the Crimson Tide has yet to win since Oats took over in 2019.

"They've been through a lot emotionally, mentally, psychologically," Oats said. "I didn't expect a perfect game that way, but we've got to get better."

Tipoff between No. 4 Alabama and Missouri is set for 5 p.m. CT on Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

