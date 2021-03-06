A Second-Half Surge Propels No. 8 Alabama Basketball Over Georgia, 89-79

Five Crimson Tide players finished in double-figures led by Jahvon Quinerly who scored a game-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats was looking for some rhythm from his offense heading into the Crimson Tide's regular-season finale against Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

He definitely didn't see it for a majority of the first 20 minutes, when Alabama (21-6, 16-2 SEC) trailed by as many as 14, committed 11 turnovers and shot a dreadful 16 percent from three-point range but the second half of the Crimson Tide's 89-79 victory inside Stegeman Coliseum was a different story.

Trailing 36-30 at intermission, senior wing Herbert Jones scored seven of Alabama's first 12 points in the second period, which paved the pave the way for a 25-9 run to give the visitors a 55-45 lead with 13:17 on the clock.

Georgia (14-11, 7-11 SEC) eventually cut the deficit down to two with 11 minutes left after three-consecutive triples from guard K.D Johnson and forward P.J Horne but the Bulldogs defense couldn't put out the red-hot Crimson Tide.

Alabama shot a blazing 80 percent (8-of-10) from deep across the second half, four of which came from guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly.

Things got a little dicey when a free throw from Toumani Camara cut Alabama's lead to 82-79 with 1:13 remaining, but on the Crimson Tide's next possession, guard Keon Ellis drilled a triple from the wing, putting the nail in the coffin on the 10-point win.

The win ties the Crimson Tide's school-record for SEC wins in a single season with 16. It is the most since the 1986-1987 season.

The next time Alabama takes the hardwood will be on Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament versus either Kentucky or Mississippi State at 11 a.m (CT) inside Bridgestone Arena.

This story will be updated with quotes from Oats' post-game press conference and more.