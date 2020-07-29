ACC Announces 10 Conference Game Plus One Football Schedule Model, SEC is Getting Close to Decision

Well, we now know what one of the three Power Five conferences, who had yet to make up its mind on their 2020 football season, is doing.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would shift its 2020 football season to a model consisting of 10 conference games plus one non-conference matchup for each member institution.

Each ACC school will get to pick that one non-conference matchup, but that opponent has to reside in the same state as that ACC school and meet the same medical protocols and requirements that the league is enforcing meaning games like Georgia-Georgia Tech, Clemson-South Carolina, Kentucky-Louisville, Florida-Florida State are still on the table.

Notre Dame is also included into the conference for just this season alone and will be eligible for the 2020 ACC Championship Game, which could be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

There will also be no divisions in the conference this season as the two teams who finish with the best conference winning percentage will meet for the title game.

Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Southeastern Conference is closing in on a decision as well.

Dellenger is reporting that a model of 10 conference games was approved by a majority of all 14 SEC athletic directors in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. That schedule will still have to be ratified by the league's presidents, who are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

It is unclear if a vote between presidents will happen tomorrow or get moved to next week.

This story will be updated.