After a Medical Setback, Alabama Hoops Commit Langston Wilson Now Living Out His Dreams

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama commit, 2021 forward Langston Wilson never thought he would have the opportunity to play high-major college basketball due to a heart-condition, Marfan syndrome. 

Diagnosed at an early-age, Wilson couldn't play competitive sports because exerting too much physical energy could increase the chances of heart failure if he wasn't careful. 

But after playing pickup basketball with friends over the years, and those people seeing his potential, his love for the game grew deepened and he knew it was something he wanted to chase after. 

"I went to a lot of doctor visits throughout high school," Wilson told the All Things Bama Podcast. "I tried to get clearance to play but was never successful in getting that. It was kind of crazy because my life was on a little bit of a rollercoaster. There were always highs and lows. There was definitely more lows in high school for me. I was battling depression because I couldn't play and my grades were slipping. 

"I was all over the place."

Upon graduation at Bonner-Prendie High School in Philadelphia, Wilson decided to move to Georgia with his sister and, essentially give up on basketball, even though doctors had given him clearance to resume activities after not seeing any massive changes to his heart. 

The issue was that Wilson had zero scholarships and no pathway at that time to play basketball at the next level. 

"I didn't know what I was going to," Wilson said. "I just kinda gave up. I didn't really have anywhere to go." 

So, he worked at a restaurant for nearly 50 hours a week until he ran into a coach at an open gym that would ultimately change the trajectory for his life. 

"I made a connection with Gary Graham who coached the Smyrna Stars and he allowed me to meet coach JJ Merrit of Georgia Highlands College," Wilson said. "Coach Graham made a call to him and coach JJ then offered my a scholarship." 

During his first year at the JUCO level, and first year playing competitive basketball in general, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound prospect averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the field. He also blocked one shot a game as well.

Soon after that, his recruitment took off. 

"There was a point that I was getting 30-40 missed calls a day," Wilson said. "It was kinda crazy. I never thought it would get to this point at all."

Schools like Kansas, Penn State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Ole Miss, among others came calling, but one especially stuck out. 

The Crimson Tide.

"They really want to use me the way they use Herb Jones," Wilson said. "The way they play their forwards in general. They give their guys a lot of freedom on the court. As a forward with them, you aren't always playing under the basket. Their offense is really great, too."

Wilson made his pledge public back in October, becoming the third member of Alabama's 2021 group joining guard JD Davison and wing Jusuan Holt. The JUCO standout believes that this class could be the best in the country.

"I think we could have the No. 1 class in the country when it's all said and done," Wilson said. "JD is really athletics but I don't think he really gets enough credit for his play-making ability. He's an unselfish player. Jusuan is someone who is really underrated. He's a guy who is a really good shooter for his size. He also has sneaky athleticism.

"If we are able to get a player like Charles [Bediako], and add on to the pieces that are already there, Jahvon Quinerly might still be there when we get on campus, Keon Ellis is there, but Collin [Sexton] started the wave of going to Alabama, and I feel like we can take it to a whole other level."

Wilson notes that he will definitely take his official visit to Tuscaloosa if the dead-period on in-person recruiting is lifted, but is expected to join the program this summer. 

Through it all, he credits his success and journey to where he's at now to his faith and his father who pushed him through all of the hard times endured back in high school. 

"I mean, it's all God really," Wilson said. "I prayed a lot and my dad. Between those two, I was able to stay grounded, guided, and locked in. My mom as well. I have always been motivated. I don't know why, but I always thought in the back of my mind that it would work out. 

"I kept working even when I couldn't play. I would rather be really good and not be able to play than play and be really, really bad. But to be honest with you, it's God and my family."

