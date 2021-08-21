After Second Scrimmage, Alabama Quarterbacks Making Progress

The results of Saturday's scrimmage were mixed, but head coach Nick Saban had high praise for the quarterbacks and the offense.

Nick Saban was a little testy on Saturday following Alabama’s second scrimmage of fall camp.

That’s not exactly breaking news, particularly when Saban is discussing progress during the preseason. But a wet and muggy day of work on the field yielded positive results overall.

“I don’t think anybody is disappointed in where we are, but I don’t think anyone is satisfied where we are either,” Saban said. “The big thing is, how do we look at this moving forward? Players have to understand that it’s not just about what you do in the game. It’s about how you prepare for the game, it’s how you practice every day.”

Saban was high on the play of the offense, particularly at quarterback. He said Bryce Young got in some good work, and freshman Jalen Milroe got some reps as well.

“I think Bryce did OK, today,” Saban said. “We played better around him today so he had more opportunities to make plays. I think the offense scored the first three or four times they had the ball in game-like situations, which is really good.

“There were obviously a couple things we have to clean up. Because there were some guys out on the offensive line, as the scrimmage went on, maybe we didn’t play as well as we could have.

“We’ve had really good balance on offense. We’ve been able to run the ball halfway decent. We’ve gotten a little bit more consistency in the passing game – that's not the passer, that’s everybody around him doing the things that we can develop that confidence and development that we need to have.”

There were no significant injuries from Saturday’s scrimmage, although Saban did say offensive lineman Kendall Randolph (ankle) and defensive back DeMarco Hellams (ankle) were held out. Linebacker Shane Lee was also held out of the scrimmage. He had dealt with a hernia last season.

Saban also said there were some players who received limited reps, which opened the door for other players to see more of the field.