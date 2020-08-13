Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Staying Patient, Says SEC's Goal is to Play this Fall

Tyler Martin

On Thursday afternoon, University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was made available to the media to discuss, and offer, updates on the upcoming college football season. 

Coming on the heels of the Big Ten and Pac-12's decision to postpone fall sports earlier this week, Byrne made it clear that the SEC's goal is still play this fall, targeting that Sept. 26 start date. 

"There has been some, but not a ton of discussions on a spring season," Byrne said. "We are focused on our plans for this fall. Our goal is to play this fall. We have adjusted a lot since March and we will continue to evolve and adjust as necessary."

Byrne noted that Alabama does not have the official dates for games on the new, 10-game, conference-only schedule yet, but once it does, which could be very soon in the next week, then a plan for capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be released. 

He also shut down the notion of continuing a fall season strictly for financial reasons, citing that budget cuts are coming across athletic departments, with or without sports.

"Once we get those final dates, then we will release our ticketing plan," Byrne said. "But I can tell you the capacity will be significantly reduced. Emphasis on the significant.

"Whether we play or we don’t play, there are significant financial challenges that athletic departments all across the country are going to have, including what we’re going to have to address here at Alabama. And we’ve already taken steps. As soon as everything got shut down last spring, we instantly froze budgets. We’ve tried to be very discrete as much as possible from a spending standpoint. And we have other plans that we have been developing over the past several months that we will talk about with more detail once we know what we are working with.”

As for the schedule itself, there is the possibility of shifting traditional dates for rivalry games around, but Byrne stated that, he believes, there is an importance of having the Iron Bowl staying close to its normal date as possible. 

"I think there is something to be said of having that game towards the end of the year," Byrne said. "Whenever they tell us to play it, we will play it. But I think there is something to be said about the meaning of it being towards the end of the year."

Since athletes have returned to the Capstone earlier this summer, Byrne says the "aggressive" testing conducted by the school has been extremely helpful in seeing the number of positive COVID-19 tests go down. 

He also revealed that, when a player comes into the Alabama program, thorough  cardiovascular testing is done and no cases of myocarditis have been found in any Crimson Tide athlete yet. 

"We had some positive tests when our athletes first came back," Byrne said. "We have had a dramatic decrease since they have gotten under our umbrella, and that is good. I can also tell you that we have not had a case of myocarditis. It is something that we are monitoring closely. We are doing what we can at the University of Alabama to make sure we are supporting the health and well-being of our student-athletes through this environment that we are in." 

Byrne seemed very pleased with how everyone in the  Alabama athletic department has been handling the COVID-19 safety protocols, like social-distancing and contract tracing. 

"If you do and follow the CDC guidelines from a contact-tracing standpoint, I think you have an opportunity to move forward to try and play whatever sport it is in the fall,” Byrne said. “That is what we have been doing as a department, and that is what we are going to continue to do. If the fall sports season is called off at some point, then obviously we’ll follow those guidelines. I think we have heard clearly from our student-athletes that the great majority of them want an opportunity to try to play.”

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwback Thursday: The Alabama vs. Notre Dame Rematch in the 1975 Orange Bowl

One year after playing with the national championship on the line, powerhouses Alabama and Notre Dame met again in the Orange Bowl powerhouses had met one year ago.

J. Bank

by

tntider16

2022 Five-Star RB Emmanuel Henderson Sees Relationship With Alabama Continue to Grow

One of the best junior running back prospects in the country chats with Bama Central about his relationship with the Crimson Tide and how he is preparing for the upcoming season

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

How Many SEC Teams Could Be Ranked With a Revamped Preseason Top 25?

All Things CW takes a look at how a new preseason Top 25 poll might look, and if players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are now at a huge disadvantage for the 2021 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Mac Jones Enters Fall as Alabama's Starting Quarterback; The Job is His to Lose

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Quarterbacks

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama's 5 Biggest Position Battles Heading into 2020 Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide didn't have a spring, and will open fall camp late, leaving more competition that usual when the team finally puts on the pads for fall practice

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Corner Right Pocket

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Big 12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Games to Start as Soon as Sept. 12

The league's conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967

Strength in Numbers Doesn't Begin to Describe Alabama's Potential on the Defensive Line

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Defensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 13, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Teams

So which teams have drafted the most and least Crimson Tide players overall and during the Nick Saban years? The answers might surprise you

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin