Alabama Alum Quanesha Burks Lands Spot on Team USA for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The NCAA champion and All-American took third in the long jump Saturday night, earning a spot at her first Olympics.

The University of Alabama has another alumnus headed to Tokyo next month for the 2020 Olympics.

Former Crimson Tide standout Quanesha Burks finished third in the long jump at the United States Team Trials in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday night to earn a spot on Team USA.

Burks finished second in the first round of the long jump and was third after her first two jumps in finals, falling to fifth after the third round and sixth after the fourth round. However, the NCAA Champion and All-American landed a jump of 6.96 meters on her fifth attempt, putting her inside the top three on the evening.

Burks joined Daniel Haugh (hammer throw) as one of two former Alabama track and field standouts to earn a spot on Team USA for the Olympics.

Crimson Tide Results This Week

Daniel Haugh posted a throw 77.43 meters to advance to the finals of the men’s hammer throw on Friday. The Alabama graduate came back on Sunday and with his last throw of the competition uncorked a personal best of 79.39 meters to take second and earn a trip to Tokyo.

Quanesha Burks leapt 6.81 meters on her first attempt in the first round of the long jump.

Tamara Clark posted a time of 22.44 in the fifth heat of the 200 meters in the opening round to advance to the semifinals, where she took fifth with a 22.35.

Earlier in the week, Clark just missed the semifinals of the 100 meters, taking 15th in a time 11.20 on Friday.

Haley Teel finished 13th and Nickolette Dunbar was 20th in the shot put. Teel posted a best mark of 17.27 meters on her first attempt, while Dunbar went 15.84 meters on her second toss.

Kord Ferguson took 14th in the discus with a 59.05-meter effort on his second throw.

Christian Edwards advanced to the second round of triple jump with a leap of 16.39 meters to finish seventh in the qualifying round, before taking ninth in the final with a leap of 16.17 meters.

Amaris Tyynismaa advanced to the second round of the 1,500 meters with a run of 4:14.59, before taking 20th in the semis with a time of 4:13.14.

Emmanuel Bors posted the fourth fastest time in the opening round of the 5,000 meters to advance to Sunday’s final with a time of 13:36.84.

Earlier in the week, Bor finished 10th in the 10,000 meters final on Friday after crossing the line with a time of 28:05.00.

Krystal Schade finished 15th in the qualifying round of the high jump with a clearance of 1.82 meters.

Keshun McGee fouled all three of his attempts in Saturday’s triple jump.

Alabama Track & Field at U.S. Olympic Trials

*Emmanuel Bor - men’s 5,000m and 10,000m

*Quanesha Burks – long jump

Tamara Clark – women’s 100m and 200m

Nickolette Dunbar – women’s shot put

Robert Dunning – men’s 110m hurdles

Christian Edwards – men’s triple jump

*Kord Ferguson – discus

*Daniel Haugh – hammer throw

*Shelby McEwen – high jump

Keshun McGee – men’s triple jump

*Krystal Schade - women's high jump

*Haley Teel – shot put

Amaris Tyynismaa – women’s 1500m

*alumni