Alabama Assistant to Scotty Pippen Jr.: "You asked for it, so you're going to get it."

TAMPA, Fla. — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr.'s comments after defeating Georgia Wednesday night were heard by Alabama's team.

"They’re a very beatable team, a team that we wanted to play. We’ll see tomorrow," Pippen said.

The quote from Pippen made headlines as the Commodores prepared for the Thursday night matchup with the sixth-seeded Crimson Tide.

Following Vanderbilt's 82-76 win over Alabama in the second round of the SEC Tournament, Pippen revealed that a member of Alabama's staff began chirping at the Vanderbilt guard before the game began.

"Before the game, one of the 'Bama coaches said that you asked for it, so you're going to get it, or something like that, so it's kind of good to get back at him and get the win," Pippen said.

Pippen was the Commodores' leading scorer in the comeback win. The junior guard scored 26 points in the comeback win, 15 of which came from the free throw line. Pippen added that he wanted to back up the comments he made on Wednesday with his play.

"The other team wasn't too excited I said that either, so it put a chip on their shoulder as well as a chip on ours because I had to back it up, the team had to back it up," Pippen said. "So we knew it was going to be a fight tonight, but obviously, it was good to get the win after saying that."

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he was unaware of his assistant's words towards Pippen.

"I didn't know anything about that. Probably not something we want our assistants doing is talking to the other players before the game," Oats said. "That's probably not the smartest thing to be doing, so address that afterwards here."

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford said he and the team were aware of Pippen's comments made about Alabama's team before the game.

"Obviously, we don't try to pay too much attention to stuff like that, but obviously when it's a game of this magnitude, I guess you kind of use it for motivation," Shackelford said. "We came out with the right energy, right mindset. Just got to put it together for 40 and win those tough games."

Alabama will have one final chance to 'put it together for 40' with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon. The Crimson Tide has all but secured a bid, and now awaits its seeding from the selection committee.

The 68-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.