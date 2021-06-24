Alabama Athletics Leads SEC with 151 Student-Athletes on Spring Academic Honor Roll
For the sixth year in a row, the University of Alabama led the Southeastern Conference's Spring Academic Honor Roll, earning 151 accolades, the league office announced Thursday.
The Crimson Tide's women’s track and field and rowing teams led the way with 35 and 33 honorees, respectively. The women’s track and field total ranked third most of any program in the SEC this spring. Alabama also led the conference in men's tennis honorees with 12 and women’s golf recipients with eight.
To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's track and field. A total of 1,615 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2021.
So far this season, Alabama has placed 315 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out in late July.
Alabama and the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
Zane Denton – Baseball – News Media
Owen Diodati – Baseball – Finance
Landon Green – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
William Hamiter – Baseball – Finance
Johnny Hawk – Baseball – Sport Hospitality
Davis Heller – Baseball – General Business
Jim Jarvis – Baseball – Management
Antoine Jean – Baseball – Communication Studies
Chase Lee – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering
Jacob McNairy – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Will Patota – Baseball – Finance
Andrew Pinckney – Baseball – Management Information Systems
Connor Prielipp – Baseball – Consumer Sciences
Tyler Ras – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Hunter Ruth – Baseball – General Business
Connor Shamblin – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jackson Tate – Baseball – Kinesiology
Drew Williamson – Baseball – Management
Peyton Wilson – Baseball – Marketing
Simms Abney – M Golf – Management
Ben Fuller – M Golf – Finance
Wilson Furr – M Golf – Management
Tyler Lipscomb – M Golf – Creative Media
David Morgan – M Golf – Consumer Sciences
Thomas Ponder – M Golf – Psychology
Davis Shore – M Golf – Marketing
Melanie Bailes – W Golf – Marketing
Carolina Caminoli – W Golf – Marketing
Caroline Curtis – W Golf – Accounting
Polly Mack – W Golf – Hospitality Management
Angelica Moresco – W Golf – Communication Studies
Emilie Overas – W Golf – News Media
Mary Mac Trammell – W Golf – English
Kenzie Wright – W Golf – Sport Hospitality
Haley Alexander – Rowing – Communication Studies
Kara Alexander – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering
Stella Bolton – Rowing – Biology
Hayley Bounds – Rowing – Microbiology/Latin (double major)
Lily Butler – Rowing – Psychology
McKenna Carroll – Rowing – Psychology
Makena Clark – Rowing – PhD Kinesiology
Shannon Conlin – Rowing – Biology
Saskia Dammersmith – Rowing – Human Environmental Sciences
Ashley Davis – Rowing – Management
Ellen Davis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Ilaria Earl – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Samantha Gafford – Rowing – Marketing Analytics
Izzie Gonzales – Rowing – Political Science
Keilani Hamann – Rowing – Marketing
Darcy Jennings – Rowing – Chemical Engineering
Gabrielle Krieger – Rowing – Sport Hospitality Management
Katie Kurtz – Rowing – Marketing
Jorja MacRae – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science
Ella Maggio – Rowing – Physical Education
Blythe Markel – Rowing – Economics
Emily Maurer – Rowing – Social Work
Claudia Mecchia – Rowing – Psychology
Lauren Montgomery – Rowing – Public Relations
Alex Ramoska – Rowing – Accounting
Gianna Rucki – Rowing – Operation Management
Haleigh Sanders – Rowing – Creative Media
Stephanie Slaven – Rowing – Criminal Justice
Rebekah Stewart – Rowing – Sport Hospitality Management
Emily Strawbridge – Rowing – Communication Studies
Rachael Tullis – Rowing – Kinesiology
Kelsey Weber – Rowing – Public Health
Jacqueline White – Rowing – Psychology
Elissa Brown – Softball – Sport Hospitality
Taylor Clark – Softball – Accounting
Sarah Cornell – Softball – Sport Hospitality
Kayla Davis – Softball – Operations Management
Abby Doerr – Softball – Interior Design
Montana Fouts – Softball – Psychology
Krystal Goodman – Softball – Communication Studies & News Media
Bailey Hemphill – Softball – Sport Hospitality
Claire Jenkins – Softball – Sport Hospitality
Jenna Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology
Alexis Kilfoyl – Softball – Management
Kyra Lockhart – Softball – English
Alexis Mack – Softball – Advertising & Public Relations
Maddie Morgan – Softball – Criminal Justice
KB Sides – Softball – Marketing
Kaylee Tow – Softball – Master of Business Administration
Savannah Woodard – Softball – Psychology
Gabriel Diaz Freire – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality
Sam Fischer – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science
Jeremy Gschwendtner – M Tennis – Finance
Patrick Kaukovalta – M Tennis – Psychology
Alexey Nesterov – M Tennis – Finance
Edson Ortiz – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality
Vincent Rettke – M Tennis – Marketing
Riccardo Roberto – M Tennis – Marketing
Marcelo Sepulveda Garza – M Tennis – General Business
Avi Shugar – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science
Grant Stuckey – M Tennis – Biology
Zhe Zhou – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality
Alba Cortina Pou – W Tennis – MBA
Sasha Gorchanyuk – W Tennis – Creative Media
Moka Ito – W Tennis – Human Environmental Sciences
Sydney Riley – W Tennis – Marketing
Santiago Basso – M Track & Field – Finance
Bobby Colantonio Jr. – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Ashton Domingue – M Track & Field – Exercise Science
Leander Forbes – M Track & Field – General Studies
Nathan Gamble – M Track & Field – Computer Engineering
Vincent Kiprop – M Track & Field – Health Education & Promotion
Alex Mielke – M Track & Field – Finance
Steven Pate – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Braden Pyron – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Rich Saenz – M Track & Field – Finance
Paul Selden – M Track & Field – Business Administration
Mark Shannon – M Track & Field – Finance
Grady Shiflet – M Track & Field – Psychology
Jacob Spotswood – M Track & Field – Marketing
Joshua St. Clair – M Track & Field – General Studies
Jacob Wiggers – M Track & Field – Accounting/Finance
Kristoni Barnes – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology
Lauren Brackin – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering/Mathematics
Mercy Chelangat – W Track & Field – Public Health
Tamara Clark – W Track & Field – Public Health
Alexa Cruz – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology
Margot Dooley – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics
Lea Duben – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Nickolette Dunbar – W Track & Field – Sport Hospitality
Katie Funcheon – W Track & Field – Apparel and Textiles
Esther Gitahi – W Track & Field – Health Education & Promotion
Leah Hanle – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology
Kristen Hopkins – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics
Camille Kohtala – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Samantha Kunza – W Track & Field – Kinesiology
Daija Lampkin – W Track & Field – Biology
Talaya Lewis – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Katie Lightfoot – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering
Leahrose Mami – W Track & Field – Secondary Education Mathematics
Caroline McGrath – W Track & Field – Mathematics
Cherisse Murray – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Savannah Noethlich – W Track & Field – News Media
Megan Patton – W Track & Field – Chemistry
Taylor Pickett – W Track & Field – Accounting
Jami Reed – W Track & Field – General Business
Riley Schelp – W Track & Field – Spanish/International Studies
Sydney Tomaine – W Track & Field – Art
Lauren Turner – W Track & Field – Biology
Amaris Tyynismaa – W Track & Field – Communication Studies
Riley White – W Track & Field – Physical Education
Alex Wilkins – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering
Karmen Williams – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science
Allison Wilson – W Track & Field – Marketing
Eliza Witherspoon – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering
Haley Wright – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice
Samantha Zelden – W Track & Field – Kinesiology