Alabama Athletics Leads SEC with 151 Student-Athletes on Spring Academic Honor Roll

For the sixth year in a row, the Crimson Tide led the Southeastern Conference while women’s track and field posted the third most honors of any SEC program in the spring.

For the sixth year in a row, the University of Alabama led the Southeastern Conference's Spring Academic Honor Roll, earning 151 accolades, the league office announced Thursday.

The Crimson Tide's women’s track and field and rowing teams led the way with 35 and 33 honorees, respectively. The women’s track and field total ranked third most of any program in the SEC this spring. Alabama also led the conference in men's tennis honorees with 12 and women’s golf recipients with eight.

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's track and field. A total of 1,615 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2021.

So far this season, Alabama has placed 315 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide's tally when the first-year list comes out in late July.

Alabama and the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

Zane Denton – Baseball – News Media

Owen Diodati – Baseball – Finance

Landon Green – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

William Hamiter – Baseball – Finance

Johnny Hawk – Baseball – Sport Hospitality

Davis Heller – Baseball – General Business

Jim Jarvis – Baseball – Management

Antoine Jean – Baseball – Communication Studies

Chase Lee – Baseball – Aerospace Engineering

Jacob McNairy – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Will Patota – Baseball – Finance

Andrew Pinckney – Baseball – Management Information Systems

Connor Prielipp – Baseball – Consumer Sciences

Tyler Ras – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Hunter Ruth – Baseball – General Business

Connor Shamblin – Baseball – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jackson Tate – Baseball – Kinesiology

Drew Williamson – Baseball – Management

Peyton Wilson – Baseball – Marketing

Simms Abney – M Golf – Management

Ben Fuller – M Golf – Finance

Wilson Furr – M Golf – Management

Tyler Lipscomb – M Golf – Creative Media

David Morgan – M Golf – Consumer Sciences

Thomas Ponder – M Golf – Psychology

Davis Shore – M Golf – Marketing

Melanie Bailes – W Golf – Marketing

Carolina Caminoli – W Golf – Marketing

Caroline Curtis – W Golf – Accounting

Polly Mack – W Golf – Hospitality Management

Angelica Moresco – W Golf – Communication Studies

Emilie Overas – W Golf – News Media

Mary Mac Trammell – W Golf – English

Kenzie Wright – W Golf – Sport Hospitality

Haley Alexander – Rowing – Communication Studies

Kara Alexander – Rowing – Mechanical Engineering

Stella Bolton – Rowing – Biology

Hayley Bounds – Rowing – Microbiology/Latin (double major)

Lily Butler – Rowing – Psychology

McKenna Carroll – Rowing – Psychology

Makena Clark – Rowing – PhD Kinesiology

Shannon Conlin – Rowing – Biology

Saskia Dammersmith – Rowing – Human Environmental Sciences

Ashley Davis – Rowing – Management

Ellen Davis – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Ilaria Earl – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Samantha Gafford – Rowing – Marketing Analytics

Izzie Gonzales – Rowing – Political Science

Keilani Hamann – Rowing – Marketing

Darcy Jennings – Rowing – Chemical Engineering

Gabrielle Krieger – Rowing – Sport Hospitality Management

Katie Kurtz – Rowing – Marketing

Jorja MacRae – Rowing – Human Performance Exercise Science

Ella Maggio – Rowing – Physical Education

Blythe Markel – Rowing – Economics

Emily Maurer – Rowing – Social Work

Claudia Mecchia – Rowing – Psychology

Lauren Montgomery – Rowing – Public Relations

Alex Ramoska – Rowing – Accounting

Gianna Rucki – Rowing – Operation Management

Haleigh Sanders – Rowing – Creative Media

Stephanie Slaven – Rowing – Criminal Justice

Rebekah Stewart – Rowing – Sport Hospitality Management

Emily Strawbridge – Rowing – Communication Studies

Rachael Tullis – Rowing – Kinesiology

Kelsey Weber – Rowing – Public Health

Jacqueline White – Rowing – Psychology

Elissa Brown – Softball – Sport Hospitality

Taylor Clark – Softball – Accounting

Sarah Cornell – Softball – Sport Hospitality

Kayla Davis – Softball – Operations Management

Abby Doerr – Softball – Interior Design

Montana Fouts – Softball – Psychology

Krystal Goodman – Softball – Communication Studies & News Media

Bailey Hemphill – Softball – Sport Hospitality

Claire Jenkins – Softball – Sport Hospitality

Jenna Johnson – Softball – Kinesiology

Alexis Kilfoyl – Softball – Management

Kyra Lockhart – Softball – English

Alexis Mack – Softball – Advertising & Public Relations

Maddie Morgan – Softball – Criminal Justice

KB Sides – Softball – Marketing

Kaylee Tow – Softball – Master of Business Administration

Savannah Woodard – Softball – Psychology

Gabriel Diaz Freire – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality

Sam Fischer – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science

Jeremy Gschwendtner – M Tennis – Finance

Patrick Kaukovalta – M Tennis – Psychology

Alexey Nesterov – M Tennis – Finance

Edson Ortiz – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality

Vincent Rettke – M Tennis – Marketing

Riccardo Roberto – M Tennis – Marketing

Marcelo Sepulveda Garza – M Tennis – General Business

Avi Shugar – M Tennis – Human Performance Exercise Science

Grant Stuckey – M Tennis – Biology

Zhe Zhou – M Tennis – Sport Hospitality

Alba Cortina Pou – W Tennis – MBA

Sasha Gorchanyuk – W Tennis – Creative Media

Moka Ito – W Tennis – Human Environmental Sciences

Sydney Riley – W Tennis – Marketing

Santiago Basso – M Track & Field – Finance

Bobby Colantonio Jr. – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Ashton Domingue – M Track & Field – Exercise Science

Leander Forbes – M Track & Field – General Studies

Nathan Gamble – M Track & Field – Computer Engineering

Vincent Kiprop – M Track & Field – Health Education & Promotion

Alex Mielke – M Track & Field – Finance

Steven Pate – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Braden Pyron – M Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Rich Saenz – M Track & Field – Finance

Paul Selden – M Track & Field – Business Administration

Mark Shannon – M Track & Field – Finance

Grady Shiflet – M Track & Field – Psychology

Jacob Spotswood – M Track & Field – Marketing

Joshua St. Clair – M Track & Field – General Studies

Jacob Wiggers – M Track & Field – Accounting/Finance

Kristoni Barnes – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology

Lauren Brackin – W Track & Field – Electrical Engineering/Mathematics

Mercy Chelangat – W Track & Field – Public Health

Tamara Clark – W Track & Field – Public Health

Alexa Cruz – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology

Margot Dooley – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics

Lea Duben – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Nickolette Dunbar – W Track & Field – Sport Hospitality

Katie Funcheon – W Track & Field – Apparel and Textiles

Esther Gitahi – W Track & Field – Health Education & Promotion

Leah Hanle – W Track & Field – Educational Psychology

Kristen Hopkins – W Track & Field – Finance/Economics

Camille Kohtala – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Samantha Kunza – W Track & Field – Kinesiology

Daija Lampkin – W Track & Field – Biology

Talaya Lewis – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Katie Lightfoot – W Track & Field – Mechanical Engineering

Leahrose Mami – W Track & Field – Secondary Education Mathematics

Caroline McGrath – W Track & Field – Mathematics

Cherisse Murray – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Savannah Noethlich – W Track & Field – News Media

Megan Patton – W Track & Field – Chemistry

Taylor Pickett – W Track & Field – Accounting

Jami Reed – W Track & Field – General Business

Riley Schelp – W Track & Field – Spanish/International Studies

Sydney Tomaine – W Track & Field – Art

Lauren Turner – W Track & Field – Biology

Amaris Tyynismaa – W Track & Field – Communication Studies

Riley White – W Track & Field – Physical Education

Alex Wilkins – W Track & Field – Chemical Engineering

Karmen Williams – W Track & Field – Human Performance Exercise Science

Allison Wilson – W Track & Field – Marketing

Eliza Witherspoon – W Track & Field – Civil Engineering

Haley Wright – W Track & Field – Criminal Justice

Samantha Zelden – W Track & Field – Kinesiology