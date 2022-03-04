Alabama Baseball Races Past Murray State 5-1

A solid outing on the mound by Garrett McMillan coupled with 11 hits ups and down the lineup powered the Crimson Tide past the Racers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday afternoon, Alabama baseball's starting pitcher was once again the game's primary storyline as the Crimson Tide handled the Murray State Racers 5-1.

Junior right-hander Garrett McMillan tossed a solid game on the mound, throwing six complete innings and allowing no runs off of just three hits. McMillan also struck out seven batters while he walked none.

"Really don't have much to say except talk about the pitching," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "Garrett McMillan and Dylan Ray were just outstanding. I mean, when you punch out 14 and don't walk any — just a tremendous, tremendous effort by G-Mac and D-Ray. Just really proud of those guys and happy for them.

"If we can continue to pitch like that then we're gonna be in every game that we play and have a chance to have a really good season."

After a scoreless first inning, Alabama scored two runs in the bottom of the second, which started with an RBI-single by left fielder Owen Diodati. Later in the side, a wild pitch scored center fielder Andrew Pinckney from third.

An RBI-single from second baseman Caden Rose in the bottom of the fourth increased the Crimson Tide's lead. In the sixth, right fielder Tommy Seidl curved a fly ball around the left field foul pole for a solo home run. Diodati's second RBI single of the afternoon gave Alabama its' fifth and final run of the game.

Racers relief pitcher Jacob Pennington hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth, but it would be the only run scored for Murray State, and Alabama closed out the game with a 5-1 victory.

In addition to McMillan's solid day as the Crimson Tide's starter, reliever Dylan Ray also performed well out of the bullpen. While he gave up the Racers' only run of the afternoon, the home run was the only hit allowed by Ray through 3.0 innings pitched. Combine that with no walks and seven strikeouts, and it was a solid day out of the pen for the junior.

"I thought we really attacked well today with the fastballs," McMillan said. "That was my game plan going in: just get ahead, stay ahead, try to get quick outs.

"This is a dream come true for me. I love this. I've been an Alabama fan since I was born probably, so this is just awesome for me to help the team win."

McMillan (1-0) earned his first win in an Alabama uniform, while Ray was credited with his first save of the season. Hayden Wynja (0-1), who started on the mound for Murray State, was saddled with the loss.

The standout hitters of the day for the Crimson Tide were Seidl and Picnkney, who both batted 3-for-4. Seidl recorded two runs and an RBI with his home run, while Pinckney registered three runs, no RBI and a triple.

"It really helps when Coach Bo trusts me and puts me back in the lineup every day," Pinckney said. "It's not complacency, but knowing that I can just go out there and compete, I can make an impact and help the team win."

With the win, Alabama improves to 7-4 on the season. The loss for Murray State was significant, as it was the team's first of the year. The Racers fall to 8-1.

Alabama will face Murray State in Game 2 of the series on Saturday inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).