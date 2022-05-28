Alabama Baseball Eliminated from SEC Tournament with 11-6 Loss to Florida

The Crimson Tide will now wait for Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, where the team's 2022 fate will be decided.

HOOVER, Ala. — With its backs against the wall after an SEC Tournament run that outperformed expectations, 11-seed Alabama baseball dropped a valiant effort against 7-seed Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Outscored 11-6, the Crimson Tide's bats scored six runs in the first three innings, but failed to score afterwards. The run-scoring maintained a trend that Alabama set throughout the tournament, with 21 of the team's 23 runs coming in the first four innings.

It didn't take long for Florida to create some separation on the scoreboard. In the top of the first, the Gators tallied four runs, which began with a leadoff home run by Florida left fielder Wyatt Langford. An RBI-double by designated hitter Jac Caglianone and a 2-RBI single by shortstop Josh Rivera put cherries on top for the Gators, and Florida catapulted out to an early lead.

Needless to say, it was not exactly the start that the Crimson Tide had wanted, particularly with its ace starter on the mound in Garrett McMillan.

While Alabama's pitching had experienced a lackluster start, its offense made up for it in the bottom of the inning. An RBI-single by catcher Dominic Tamez gave the Crimson Tide its first run of the game.

After first baseman Drew Williamson was walked, third baseman Zane Denton crushed a three-run home run over the wall in right field. The home run marked his 13th of the season, and the first home run for Alabama of the tournament.

With the game tied 4-4 heading into the top of the second, Langford repeated his first inning performance for the Gators with his second leadoff home run of the game, giving Florida the lead once again. After retiring two batters, McMillan was pulled in favor of left-handed reliever Jake Leger, who forced a flyout to end the side.

After Florida added another run to its lead in the top of the third, a two-run blast to straightaway center field by Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson tied the game once again, sending Florida to its bullpen for the first time.

Replacing Gators starter Anthony Ursitti on the mound was reliever Nick Ficarrotta, who retired the side, and the game headed into the top of the fourth.

Both the fourth and the fifth innings brought no runs forth for either side. However, Florida once again gained the lead in the top of the sixth when first baseman BT Riopelle grounded into a double play, but scored the runner from third. Down 7-6, Alabama went to its bullpen once again, this time for Dylan Ray.

Ray kept Florida off of the board in the seventh as well as the eighth, where he retired the side in order. However, Alabama was equally as incapable of scoring runs, and the game entered the top of the ninth as a 7-6 game in favor of the Gators.

Florida added to its lead in the top of the ninth when Rivera beat out a fielder's choice, scoring center fielder Jud Fabian. Ray was then pulled in favor of left-handed reliever Antoine Jean, who gave up a three-run home run to Gators third baseman Colby Halter.

Alabama was unable to gain any ground in the bottom of the ninth, and the Crimson Tide was eliminated from the tournament by a final score of 11-6.

On the mound, Florida reliever Nick Ficarrotta (4-0) was credited with the win. For Alabama, Leger (1-1) was saddled with the loss.

With the loss, Alabama baseball closes out the SEC Tournament with an overall record of 31-27, with a conference record of 12-18. The Gators, on the other hand rise to 38-21 on the season and are 16-15 in the SEC. While Alabama's tournament run is over, Florida will now move on to face Texas A&M in the tournament semifinals.

For the Crimson Tide, now it must wait until Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show to find out its fate.

This story will be updated with quotes and video from Saturday's game.

