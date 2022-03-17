Alabama Baseball Falls Short at Southern Miss, 3-2

The Crimson Tide combined for two runs off of nine hits, leaving five runners stranded on base.

Alabama baseball headed into Pete Taylor Park on the campus of Southern Miss on Wednesday afternoon searching for one final win before beginning conference play this weekend. However, the Crimson Tide's efforts were stymied by the Golden Eagles as Southern Miss downed Alabama [SCORE].

While Alabama pitchers were able to regain control on the mound after giving up three runs over the first four innings, the Crimson Tide's bats were unable to drive in runs, ultimately leading to the loss.

Alabama jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a solo home run by third baseman Zane Denton. It would be the only run for the Crimson Tide through the first seven innings.

In the bottom of the second, the Golden Eagles responded with a solo home run of their own by third baseman Danny Lynch. Two innings later in the bottom of the fourth, Southern Miss second baseman Will McGillis crushed a two-run double, giving his team a lead that it would not give up the rest of the night.

The top of the eighth gave Alabama arguably its best chance to make a comeback. With runners at the corners and just one out, right fielder Tommy Seidl stepped up to the plate. Seidl reached on a fielder's choice, with shortstop Jim Jarvis being forced out at second and center fielder Andrew Pinckney scoring.

With two out, Denton once again stepped up to the plate. After Seidl advanced to second on a wild pitch, Denton was intentionally walked in order to bring first baseman Drew Williamson into the batter's box.

With the tying run at second and the go-ahead at first, Southern Miss went to the bullpen and selected Dalton Rodgers to step up onto the rubber. Down 1-2 in the count, Williamson checked his swing at the next pitch. While the ball appeared to be low and outside, home plate umpire Eddie Loggins ruled that Williamson had swung his bat around.

With the video replay on the broadcast seemingly showing that Williamson didn't come around in his swing, Alabama coach Brad Bohannon came storming out of the dugout and gave Loggins a piece of his mind. The animated discussion was to no avail, though, and the side was ended.

The Crimson Tide wasn't able to tie or go ahead in the ninth, and the Golden Eagles prevailed 3-2.

Alabama used a total of six pitchers over the course of the game, with freshman right-hander Ben Hess starting on the mound. While Hess and his four relievers combined for three runs off of seven hits, the Crimson Tide's offense simply couldn't connect bat to ball and left five baserunners stranded.

Surprisingly, Southern Miss used one more pitcher than Alabama with seven Starting left-hander Drew Boyd surrendered Denton's home run and two additional hits, but his relievers combined for just six hits over the next eight innings, sealing the game.

Southern Miss reliever Tyler Stuart (2-0) was credited with the win, while closer Garrett Ramsey (1) picked up the save. Alabama reliever Hagan Banks (0-1) was saddled with the loss.

With the loss, Alabama drops to 12-6 on the season heading into SEC play. Southern Miss rises to 11-6 with the win.

The Crimson Tide will now return home and take Thursday off before hosting the No. 9 Florida Gators in a three-game weekend series to open conference play. Friday's game is slated for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.