Alabama Baseball Opens Doubleheader Exhibition Against Mississippi State with 7-3 Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball hosted its first of two fall scrimmaged on Friday evening, with the Crimson Tide taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a seven-and-seven doubleheader at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama defeated Mississippi State in Game 1 thanks to a four-run second frame powered by a two-RBI double by right fielder Andrew Pinckney. Combined with a three-run double by second baseman Bryce Eblin in the bottom of the seventh, and the Crimson Tide concluded the first game with a 7-3 victory.

Here's what happened in the Crimson Tide's first two exhibition games of the fall. This story will be updated following the conclusion of Game 2.

Game 1

Mississippi State started the scoring with an RBI-groundout in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the side, Alabama responded with four runs to jump out to a 4-1 lead. With the bases loaded, shortstop Jim Jarvis hit an RBI single to give the Crimson Tide its first run of the game. A bases-loaded walk for center fielder Caden Rose was quickly followed up by a two-RBI double by Pinckney to give Alabama its lead heading into the fifth.

An RBI flyout by the Bulldogs in the top of the fifth cut the Crimson Tide's lead to 4-2 and a solo home run by Mississippi State catcher Luke Hancock in the top of the sixth pulled the Bulldogs within one run.

Despite Alabama clinching the win after the top of the seventh, the second half of the final inning was played due to the setup of the exhibition. In the final frame with the bases loaded, Crimson Tide second baseman Bryce Eblin hit a bases-clearing double, advancing to third on the throw to blow the game wide open.

Alabama completed the win, defeating Mississippi State by a final score of 7-3.

On the mound for Alabama, Garrett McMillan started the game and finished with one run off of two hits, one walk and one strikeout through 2.0 innings pitched. However, it was true freshman Riley Quick who really shined with no hits or runs allowed through 2.0 innings pitched. Quick struck out three batters, retiring six in a row.

Zane Probst also saw time on the mound, surrendering two runs off of one hit, walked two batters and struck out two more through 2.0 innings pitched. Braylon Myers closed out the game for the Crimson Tide and gave up no runs, no hits, struck out one batter and walked none in 1.0 inning pitched.

Unofficial Game 1 Stats

Game 2

This story will be updated following the conclusion of Game 2.