Alabama Baseball Outlasts No. 7 Ole Miss in 10th Inning, Wins Series

The Crimson Tide won its second SEC series in a row and its first series win in Oxford since 2011.

After holding off No. 7 Ole Miss on Friday night, Alabama baseball continued its success on Saturday with a 10-inning, 12-10 victory on Saturday afternoon to take home the win and the series victory.

With the win, Alabama has now won seven of its last eight games and has won back-to-back SEC series — the first time since 2018 that the team has done so. The road series win over Ole Miss on the road is also the first time since 2011 that Alabama has been able to achieve the feat.

Heading into the fifth inning, the Crimson Tide trailed the Rebels 7-3. After neither team scored in the fifth, the sixth inning brought three runs for Alabama courtesy of an RBI-single by catcher Dominic Tamez and a 2-RBI double by shortstop Jim Jarvis, pulling the Crimson Tide within one run.

In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson gave the Crimson Tide a 3-run lead with a grand slam sent over the right-field wall. However, Ole Miss rallied with a 2-run home run in the eighth and a solo shot in the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Alabama third baseman Zane Denton — who was 0-for-8 in the series heading into the at-bat — swatted a 2-run home run to propel the Crimson Tide out front and give the team a lead that it wouldn't surrender in the bottom of the inning.

With the win, Alabama improves to 20-12 on the season and is 6-5 in SEC play. Ole Miss falls to 19-11 and is 4-7 in conference play.

