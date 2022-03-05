Alabama Baseball Outpaces Murray State, Clinches Series

A solid start on the mound for Antoine Jean and an outstanding relief effort by Hunter Furtado allowed the Crimson Tide to jump ahead early and coast the rest of the way.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The combined mound trio of Antoine Jean, Hunter Furtado and Hunter Hoopes held Murray State batters to a combined three hits on Saturday afternoon as Alabama baseball defeated Murray State, 6-1.

With the win, the Crimson Tide clinched the three-game weekend series.

"I thought we took a step forward today," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "I was really pleased with the effort. Really challenged position players going into the game — the wind was howling in.

"We hadn't really done a good job of team offense — you know, we'd been getting some hits, but we've been really inefficient offensively. I thought we did some more things today besides just get hits."

Junior pitcher Antoine Jean started on Saturday for the third weekend in a row, and looked comfortable doing so. In 4 1/3 innings pitched, Jean allowed one run off of three hots, walked two batters and struck out five.

Alabama got the scoring started in the bottom of the first when first baseman Drew Williamson flied out to center field, advancing shortstop Jim Jarvis from third for the first run of the game.

In the top of the second, Murray State responded with a run off of a fielder's choice. The Crimson Tide wouldn't score that inning, but added a run when Williamson singled up the middle, advancing Jarvis once again across the plate for Alabama's second run.

In the top of the fifth, Jean was replaced by sophomore Hunter Furtado on the mound. With the bases loaded, Furtado struck out the final two batters of the inning. Furtado stayed in the game, tossing 3 2/3 innings and allowing no hits, no runs and struck out three batters en route to the win.

"I trust my fielders, and so I just know when I get in I just have to do my job and just put the ball over the plate and the right things will happen," Furtado said. "Coming off the field after [the fifth inning], Antoine came and, like, gave me a high five or whatever.

"It felt nice to go in and help the team."

In the bottom of the same inning, Alabama added two more runs, with the first coming off of an RBI-single by right fielder Tommy Seidl. One out later, catcher Dominic Tamez drew a bases-loaded, four-pitch walk to extend the Crimson Tide's lead to three runs.

In the bottom of the eighth, Alabama added two more runs, starting with an RBI-single by left fielder Owen Diodati. With runners at the corners, designated hitter Camden Hayslip beat out a ground ball to first, scoring Pinckney for the final run for either side.

In the top of the ninth, Hunter Hoopes took over for Furtado and closed out the game. With the three solid mound performances, the Crimson Tide picked up the 6-1 victory.

On the mound, Furtado (2-1) earned the win for Alabama. Cade Vernon (1-1), who started on the mound for Murray State, was saddled with the loss.

"That's back-to-back days that we really brought some stuff out of the bullpen," Bohannon said. "Dylan Ray last night and then Hunter today. I told the kids after if you want to win at a high level in this league, you gotta be able to pitch out of the bullpen."

Jarvis finished the game batting 3-for-3 with three singles, two runs and a walk. He also recorded two stolen bases on the afternoon. Williamson led the team in RBI with two, both driving Jarvis home.

With the win, Alabama improves to 8-4 on the season. Murray State falls to 8-2 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide and the Racers will square off one final time on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

