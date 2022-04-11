Alabama Baseball Ranked in Latest D1Baseball Top 25

The Crimson Tide is ranked in the poll for the first time this season after sweeping Ole Miss on the road this weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball slipped into the D1Baseball Top 25 this week after its road series sweep of then-No. 9 Ole Miss over the weekend, coming in at No. 24.

The Crimson Tide is now 21-12 on the season, has a 7-5 SEC record and is tied for second in the SEC West Division after winning eight of its last nine games.

Around the rest of the SEC, Tennessee is ranked No. 1 in the country after a brilliant 12-0 start to conference play — the best in conference history. Arkansas fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after splitting the week's games with a 2-2 record.

Georgia is the next ranked SEC team, coming in at No. 13 while LSU went 4-0 last week to move up four spots to No. 15. Auburn comes in at No. 17, and Florida just edged out Alabama to come in at No. 23.

Following the Crimson Tide at No. 24, Ole Miss fell an incredible number of spots all the way down from No. 9 to No. 25. Vanderbilt, who was previously No. 16, fell out of the top 25 after going 2-2 over the course of last week.

Here is the full D1Baseball Top 25:

D1Baseball Top 25 - April 11, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, record last week)

1. Tennessee 31-1, 4-0

2. Miami 26-6, 5-0

3. Oregon State 24-7, 4-0

4. Texas Tech 27-8, 3-2

5. Oklahoma State 23-9, 3-1

6. Arkansas 23-7, 2-2

7. Texas 24-10, 3-1

8. Virginia 26-6, 1-3

9. Louisville 23-8, 2-1

10. Notre Dame 20-5, 4-0

11. Southern Miss 23-8, 4-0

12. UCLA 22-9, 3-1

13. Georgia 24-8, 2-2

14. Gonzaga 21-8, 3-1

15. LSU 23-9, 4-0

16. Dallas Baptist 21-10, 4-0

17. Auburn 22-10, 3-1

18. Connecticut 24-7, 5-0

19. Texas State 24-9, 1-3

20. Arizona 22-10, 1-3

21. Virginia Tech 20-8, 3-1

22. Stanford 17-10, 3-1

23. Florida 21-11, 3-1

24. Alabama 21-12, 4-0

25. Ole Miss 19-12, 0-4

Dropped out:

Vanderbilt 22-9, 2-2

Florida State 18-13, 2-2

NC State 19-11, 1-2

North Carolina 21-11, 1-3

TCU 21-11, 2-2