Alabama Baseball Snaps Losing Streak with Mound Gem by Jacob McNairy

Perfect through six innings, McNairy retired 21 of 22 batters and recorded a career-high seven strikeouts in the win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A phenomenal performance on the mound for pitcher Jacob McNairy paired with solid batting by the Alabama lineup gave the Crimson Tide all it needed and more on Wednesday as it defeated Troy by a final score of 8-1.

Through six innings, Troy didn't have a single baserunner as McNairy pitched a perfect game through his first 18 batters. Along the way, McNairy struck out seven batters before finally giving up a one-out single to put an end to his perfection.

McNairy finished the seventh, giving him a career-high seven innings pitched. His seven strikeouts were also a career high for the senior. In total, McNairy retired 21 of 22 batters faced and threw a total of 78 pitches.

Behind McNairy was a solid day for the Crimson Tide lineup, which totaled 15 hits and put at least one run on the board in every inning except for the fifth and eighth.

In the bottom of the first, an RBI-single by designated hitter Drew Williamson got the scoring started for Alabama. An RBI-double by left fielder Tommy Seidl put the Crimson Tide up 2-0.

Catcher Dominic Tamez grounded out in the second, but recorded an RBI by driving in first baseman Davis Heller. A solo home run by Zane Denton in the third increased Alabama's lead to four runs.

Tamez picked up another RBI in the fourth with a single to left field. In the bottom of the sixth, a pair of RBI-doubles by Williamson and Denton added two more runs.

In the seventh, right fielder Camden Hayslip recorded his first career home run, a solo shot over the left-field wall. The run was the final one of the day for the Crimson Tide, and Alabama won by a final score of 8-1.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide. McNairy (2-0) picked up the win on the mound for Alabama, while Grayson Stewart (2-1) of Troy was saddled with the loss.

Denton led all Alabama batters on the afternoon, batting 3-for-4 and recording two runs and two RBI. With his single, double and home run, he was just a triple shy of hitting the cycle.

Jarvis, Williamson and Seidl all recorded two hits, with Williamson also batting in two runs.

With the win, Alabama rises to 6-4 on the season. Troy moves to 5-4 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide will host a three-game weekend series Friday-Sunday against Murray State. Friday's game is slated to start at 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).

