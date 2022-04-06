Alabama Baseball Storms Past Samford, 10-1

Back-to-back four-run innings for the Crimson Tide propelled the program to its fifth win out of its last six games.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the rain came down in a literal sense earlier in the day on Tuesday, Alabama baseball brought the metaphorical rain in the evening by scoring 10 runs to beat the Samford Bulldogs 10-1.

Back-to-back four-run innings in the fourth and fifth catapulted the Crimson Tide out in front for a lead that it would never give up. With the win, Alabama has now won five of its last six games dating back to March 27.

"I know we've had a couple of Tuesdays where we didn't play as well and it's nice to get back-to-back midweek Ws," Alabama assistant coach Jason Jackson said after the game. "[...] I think that's now back-to-back games where we scored double-digit runs and I think we've won five of our last six, so starting to kind of come together."

Through the first three innings, the bats remained relatively quiet for both teams. While Samford was able to get runners on base, it left a total of six stranded through the first four innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alabama finally posted the first run of the game on the board. With two outs and second baseman Bryce Eblin on second, designated hitter William Hamiter — who started at the position for just the second time since coming back from a broken foot — singled to center field, bringing Eblin home.

The Crimson Tide wasn't finished, though. A two-out RBI single advanced Hamiter home for another run, followed by an RBI-single by Pinckney to bring right fielder Tommy Seidl across the plate. After starting the side tied at 0, Alabama had posted four two-out runs to take a solid lead.

The Bulldogs responded in the top of the fifth with an RBI-single through the left side by designated hitter Kaden Dreier, but the Crimson Tide came back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI-double by third baseman Zane Denton.

With nobody out and runners on second and third, Hamiter was at it again — this time with a three-run home run that sailed over the heads of the Samford bullpen in right-center field. Just like that, the Crimson Tide had a 8-1 lead.

"Having the teammates behind me in the dugout gives you all the confidence," Hamiter said. "Those are the guys that make it happen.

"It felt real good."

In the bottom of the sixth, Eblin hit an RBI-single to left, then advanced to second on an error by the left fielder. Pinch hitter Will Hodo entered the game for Hamiter and drew a full-count walk to load the bases.

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon made another substitution, bringing in Camden Hayslip to punch hit for Seidl. Hayslip flied out to left, and Eblin was thrown out at third. However, Caden Rose — who entered the game to pinch hit for shortstop Jim Jarvis — was able to score on the play, bringing the lead to 10-1 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Bohannon made the proper adjustments following the inning, moving Eblin to shortstop and placing Rose at second base. Hodo replaced Hamiter at designated hitter, while Hayslip was sent to right field. The final defensive substitution was Eric Foggo, who replaced Drew Williamson at first base.

Despite all of the adjustments, Alabama wasn't able to end the game early, nor was Samford able to decrease the Crimson Tide's lead. In the top of the ninth, Alabama reliever Brayden Gainey stepped onto the mound and made quick work of Samford, ending the game and giving the Crimson Tide the 10-1 win.

Alabama reliever Braylon Myers (1-0) picked up his first win of the season for the Crimson Tide. Reliever Will Lynch (0-2) was saddled with the loss for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Alabama moves to 18-12 on the season. Samford drops to 13-13 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide travels to Oxford, Miss. to take on the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in a three-game series beginning on Friday (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

"We've done a good job of kind of taking it game by game — just trying to string together good games — and just keep continuing to get better, continuing to play well and focus on what we do," Jackson said. "Tonight was all about us. Tonight was about us going out and putting together a good midweek performance because we've kind of struggled with that at times this year."