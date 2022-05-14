Skip to main content

Alabama Baseball Suffers Another One-Run Loss in Series Opener Against Auburn

Friday's defeat marks the Crimson Tide's fifth straight loss in one-run games.

A slumping Alabama baseball team entered this weekend’s series at No. 20 Auburn searching for some much-needed momentum. Instead, the Crimson Tide was dealt another punch in the gut as it suffered its 12th one-loss game of the season in a 3-2 defeat to the Tigers.

Alabama is now 6-12 in one-run games this season, including losses in its last five. Half of those 12 defeats have come in conference play, which is particularly painful for a Crimson Tide team on the bubble in terms of earning an appearance in the SEC Tournament.

Five out of the last six games between Alabama (27-23, 10-15 in the SEC) and Auburn (34-16, 14-11) have been decided by a single run, including each of the last four. The two teams will square off for Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated. 

