Alabama Baseball Thrashed by No. 19 LSU, 12-3

The Crimson Tide bats recorded just eight hits and drew zero walks compared to 15 hits and five walks by Tigers hitters.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was all Tigers on Mother's Day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, as Alabama baseball was shellacked by No. 19 LSU 12-3.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide dropped the series to the Tigers and has now lost five of its last six games.

"Obviously a tough day at the park for us today," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "We knew coming to the ballpark today that it was going to be a challenge for us. As it gets hot, our park plays really offensive and LSU's a great hitting team."

LSU began the scoring right off the bat in the top of the first when shortstop Jordan Thompson singled to right center field, driving in two runs and giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead. After Alabama starting pitcher Grayson Hitt sent LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan to first base after hitting him with a pitch, left fielder Drew Bianco singled up the middle, scoring Thompson.

"Grayson wasn't sharp out of the gate again today and gave them some freebies in the first and they capitalized on it," Bohannon said.

In the bottom of the first, Alabama scored its first run of the game when first baseman Drew Williamson doubled to right center, scoring shortstop Jim Jarvis.

The next three innings went by scoreless, but another RBI-single by Bianco and a two-run home run by LSU catcher Tyler McManus catapulted the Tigers ahead to a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the seventh, Morgan reached on a fielder's choice, but the throw from Williamson to catcher Dominic Tamez at the plate was late, scoring Thompson. Another two-run home run by McManus gave the Tigers a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Alabama center fielder Caden Rose hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, but it did little to cut into the Tigers' lead.

In the top of the eighth, LSU center fielder Dylan Crews added insult to injury with a three-run home run to surge the Tigers out to a 12-2 lead. A leadoff home run by Eric Foggo in the bottom of the ninth slightly lightened the mood of the crowd inside The Joe, but wasn't much of a help otherwise as the Crimson Tide fell to the Tigers 12-3.

In total, eight of LSU's 12 runs came with two outs posted on the scoreboard. The Tigers registered 15 hits — including three home runs and a total of five extra-base hits — and were walked five times.

Alabama starting pitcher Hitt (4-3) was saddled with the loss having given up six runs off nine hits while walking two batters and striking out six. For LSU, Hasty (2-0) was credited with the win. In total, he pitched 4.0 innings and gave up no runs off two hits, walked none and struck out four.

With the loss, Alabama falls to 26-22 on the season and is now 10-14 in SEC play. LSU rises to 32-15 overall and is 14-10 in the conference. Up next, the Crimson Tide will travel to face Jacksonville State on Tuesday in its final midweek game of the regular season (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

"We'll take the afternoon, get back to practice tomorrow," Bohannon said. "We need to win a game on Tuesday going into a big rivalry weekend at Auburn next weekend."

Alabama Stats

LSU Stats

How It Happened:

(updates in ascending order, with most recent at the top)

Final Score: LSU 12, Alabama 3

Bottom 9

Denton flied out to center. Ball game.

Rose struck out swinging. Two out.

Hodo advanced to second.

Hodo singled to center. One out, runner on first.

Hodo pinch hit for Hamiter.

Portera popped out to second. One out.

Foggo crushed a home run off of the scoreboard in left. 12-3 LSU.

Eric Foggo in to pinch hit for Williamson.

Top 9

Doughty grounded out to short. Side retired.

A wild pitch gets past Portera, both runners advance.

Crews struck out swinging. Two out.

Pearson singled to right, Dugas advanced to second.

Dugas drew a full-count walk.

Cranford grounded out to short. One out.

Will Portera replaces Tamez at catcher.

Bottom 8

Pinckney popped out to short. Three out.

Jarvis flied out to left. Two out.

Diodati singled to right. Runner on first, one out for Jarvis.

Eblin flied out to right center. One out.

Riley Cooper replaces Reyzelman on the mound for LSU.

Top 8

McManus struck out looking. Three out.

Bianco struck out swinging. Two out.

Morgan singled to left. Runners on first and second, one out.

Thompson singled to left. Runner on first, one out for Morgan.

Doughty grounded out to second. One out.

Luke Holman replaces Hess on the mound. Final line for Hess: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 48 TP/31 ST.

Crews homered to left field. Three runs score. 12-2 LSU.

Pearson walked, Dugas advanced to second.

Dugas doubled to left field.

Bottom 7

Denton flied out to right. Three out.

Rose hit a solo run over the left field wall and into the playground. 9-2 LSU.

Hamiter flied out to left. Two out.

Tamez grounded out to third. One out.

Top 7

Cranford struck out swinging. Three out.

McManus hit a home run over the wall in right. Two runs score. 9-1 LSU. The fans in right were hardly pleased, hurling the baseball back onto the field almost as soon as it landed over the fence.

Bianco struck out swinging. Two out.

Morgan is safe at first on a fielder's choice, Thompson beat out the throw at the plate. 7-1 LSU.

Thompson stole second base, then advanced to third on a throwing error by Tamez. Runner at third, one out.

Thompson drew a four-pitch walk. Runner on first, one out for Morgan.

Doughty flied out to center. One out.

Bottom 6

Williamson flied out to left. Inning over.

Pinckney grounded out to second. Two down.

Jarvis fouled out to the left-field corner. One out.

Top 6

Crews strikes out swinging at a ball in the dirt. And just like that, Hess struck out the side.

Pearson struck out swinging. Two out.

Dugas struck out swinging. One out.

Diodati stays in the game, replacing Seidl in left field.

Bottom 5

Diodati struck out swinging. Three out.

Owen Diodati is in the game, pinch-hitting for Seidl.

LSU heads to the bullpen once again, this time replacing Hasty with Eric Reyzelman.

Eblin grounded out to first, Rose advanced to third. Two out.

Denton grounded out to third, Rose remained at second. One out.

Rose doubled through the left side. Runner on second, nobody out for Denton.

Top 5

Cranford struck out swinging. Three out.

Fun fact: All six of LSU's runs today have come with two outs on the board.

Ben Hess replaces Hitt on the mound. Final line for Hitt: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 98 TP/62 ST.

McManus hit a two-run home run off of the scoreboard in left. 6-1 Tigers.

Bianco stole second.

Bianco singled to left, Thompson scored. 4-1 Tigers.

Morgan grounded out to third, Thompson advanced to second. Two out.

Thompson singled to right center.

Doughty struck out swinging. One out.

Bottom 4

Hamiter lined out to second. Inning over.

Tamez grounded out to second. Two out.

Williamson flied out to center. One out.

Top 4

Crews fouled out to second. Side retired.

Pearson singled to right. Dugas advanced to third. Runners at the corners, two out for Crews.

Dugas singled to left. Runner on first, two out for Pearson.

Cranford grounded out to third. Two away.

McManus flied out to center. One out.

Bottom 3

Pinckney struck out looking. 1-2-3 and the inning is over.

Jarvis grounded out to second. Two out.

Seidl struck out swinging. One out.

Top 3

Bianco struck out swinging. Side retired in order.

Morgan grounded out to second. Two away.

Thompson struck out swinging. One out.

Bottom 2

Eblin grounded into a 4-3 double play. Side retired.

Denton singled to right center. Runner on first, one out for Eblin.

Rose struck out looking. One out.

Top 2

Doughty grounded out to short, and the Tigers leave two runners stranded.

Crews singled to right, Dugas advanced to third. Runners at the corners, two out.

Pearson flied out to left. Two down.

Dugas walked. Runner on first, one out.

Cranford struck out swinging. One out.

Bottom 1

Hamiter struck out swinging. Three out.

Dutton is replaced on the mound by Jacob Hasty for the Tigers.

Tamez flied out to the warning track in left. Two out.

Williamson doubled off of the wall in right-center field. Jarvis scored. 3-1 LSU.

Pinckney grounded out to short, Jarvis advanced to third. One out for Williamson.

Jarvis doubled off of the wall in right field. Runner on second, nobody out for Pinckney.

Top 1

McManus struck out looking, and LSU leave's two runners on base.

Bianco singled up the middle. Morgan advanced to second, Thompson scored. 3-0 LSU.

Morgan is plunked by Hitt. Runners on first and second with two out.

Thompson singled to center, two runners score. 2-0 LSU.

Doughty struck out looking. Two out.

Crews doubled to left center, Pearson advanced to third. One out with two runners in scoring position for the Tigers.

Pearson reached first on a fielder's choice, Dugas out at second. One out.

Dugas drew a leadoff walk. Runner at first, nobody out.