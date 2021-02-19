Alabama Baseball Wins Season Opener Over McNeese State, 10-6

Five scoreless innings thrown by Connor Prielipp helped the Crimson Tide to a win in its season debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball opened up the 2021 season with a win on Friday afternoon, taking care of business against McNeese State 10-6 inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

A five-inning scoreless outing from freshman left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp and a three-RBI performance from junior first baseman Drew Williamson helped get the Crimson Tide the victory.

"Really proud of our effort today," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "Really thought we played well all things considered. Obviously Connor Prielipp was outstanding for us and we scored 10 runs, we scored in four different innings and the five spot in the seventh was huge.

"Certainly wasn't perfect — didn't expect it to be."

Alabama got off to a solid start in the bottom of the first when Williamson singled to left-center field, advancing redshirt-sophomore Sam Praytor to third base and sophomore second baseman Peyton Wilson across the plate for the Crimson Tide's first run of the season.

The very next batter, Cowboys pitcher Will Dion balked, advancing Praytor home for Alabama's second run.

Two innings later in the bottom of the third, Praytor hit the first home run of the season for Alabama with a two-RBI shot sent over the left field wall.

Praytor's home run was not the only one of the day, though. In the bottom of the fifth, Wilson hit a solo home run — once again over the left-field wall — and gave Alabama the 5-0 lead.

Prielipp received the season-opening start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. Through five innings, Prielipp allowed no runs off of four hits, walked none and struck out eight batters.

"I thought he was outstanding for his first time out," Bohannon said. "I mean, five scoreless and eight punch-outs, no walks and threw a bunch of strikes. Just like everybody that pitched it took him a little bit to get in the flow of the game but he gave us a great start [and] did a really good job."

In the top of the sixth, junior reliever Tyler Ras came in to replace Prielipp. The Cowboys were able to put together three runs in the inning, but Ras was eventually able to escape the inning and leave McNeese State with just those three runs.

Alabama wasn't finished scoring runs, though. In the bottom of the seventh against McNeese State reliever Brad Kincaid, Williamson picked up his second and third RBIs of the game with a double to deep center field, sending Praytor and Wilson in for two more runs. A high pop-up by sophomore third baseman Zane Denton was missed right next to third base, adding another run to the Crimson Tide's lead with Williamson crossing the plate.

Another pitching change did the Cowboys no good, as on the very first at-bat with Hayden Shaddox on the mound, freshman centerfielder Caden Rose reached first on an error by the shortstop. The play resulted in both Denton and sophomore designated hitter Davis Heller making it across the plate.

McNeese was able to add three more runs in the eighth, but the comeback attempt came up short. Alabama won the game 10-6.

Prielipp was awarded the win (1-0) while Dion was saddled with the loss (0-1).

Williamson finished the game going 3-for-4 from the batter's box with two singles, a double, one run and three RBIs.

"Drew is a really good player," Bohannon said. "You know that double in the seventh inning was a back-breaker for them and he's just a really good player. From the day he showed up he's always had really good pitch recognition skills and hand-eye and he's really worked hard to be more efficient with his swing and impact the ball better.

"He's just a really mature worker and he's skilled and that's a really good combination.

Praytor finished second on the team in RBIs with two from his two-run third-inning home run.

One thing of note from Friday's game is that junior outfielder T.J. Reeves did not participate in the game due to apparent stiffness. While Bohannon believes that Reeves will be back soon, it will most likely not be this weekend.

"T.J. is real close," Bohannon said. "I don't think you'll see him this weekend but hopefully not too much longer after that. We're excited to get him out there."

The Crimson Tide is now 1-0 on the season while the Cowboys fall to 0-1. Both teams will go at it again on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of the three-game series (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

"It was great to get out there," Bohannon said. "Gosh it seems like forever since we've played. It was just really awesome to be in a competitive environment. I think one of the few positives that's come out of this pandemic is I think we all appreciate a lot of things in our lives — simple things — more and just the opportunity to wear this uniform and to be part of a team and to be in a position to influence young people and be in a competitive arena.

"It was just awesome."