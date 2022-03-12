Alabama Baseball's Bats Heat Up to Blow Out Binghamton

The Crimson Tide scored early and often to roll to a 14-2 victory and secure a series win over the Bearcats.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Binghamton brought the chilly northern weather down to Tuscaloosa this weekend. However, through two games, Alabama has made sure that’s the only thing that has made its visitors from New York feel at home.

The Crimson Tide wasted no time burying the Bearcats on Saturday, using a five-run first inning to cruise to a 14-2 victory. The win locked up the weekend series for Alabama (11-5) after it beat Binghamton (3-8) 9-3 on Friday. The Crimson Tide will look to finish out the sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.

Alabama practically put the game away before recording its first out at the plate. Jim Jarvis led off the bottom of the first with a triple to center and was brought in by an RBI single from Tommy Seidl. Following an infield single from Zane Denton, Drew Williamson blasted a three-run shot to right to bust the game open before the crowd inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium could finish its first hotdog.

That’s all the offense starting pitcher Antoine Jean (1-1) would need as the junior recorded a quality start, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four batters over six innings.

Alabama’s bats continued to pour it on in the bottom of the fourth as it sent 14 batters to the plate, piling up eight runs on four hits and an error. Alabama’s 14 runs are its most since it recorded a 16-1 victory over Arkansas to open up SEC play last season.

Following its weekend series against Binghampton, the Crimson Tide will host Southern Miss on Tuesday before beginning conference play with a home series against No. 11 Florida.

Williamson’s home run was his third of the season but first in 11 games. The senior first baseman finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Denton also had a big day, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and two RBIs.

Seidl continued his torrid start to the season, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He went 3-for-4 during the series opener against Binghamton on Friday. The Harvard transfer is batting .464 with 11 RBIs through 14 games this season.

One of Alabama’s only setbacks on the afternoon came in the bottom of the third when second baseman Caden Rose tweaked his hamstring while running to first on a bloop single to left. Rose was lifted for pinch-runner Will Portera, who remained in the game at second base.

Rose finished the game 2-for-2 with a double and the single. The sophomore is batting .310 through 15 games this season.

