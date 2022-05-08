Alabama Baseball's Bats Ignite in 8-3 Win over No. 19 LSU

The Crimson Tide lineup combined for seven hits and saw eight batters walked in the win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A terrific mound performance by starting pitcher Jacob McNairy coupled with a resurging lineup gave Alabama baseball exactly what it needed against No. 19 LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide taking home a series-evening 8-3 victory over the Tigers.

The win not only snapped a four-game losing streak for the Crimson Tide, but also represented its 10th SEC victory of the season.

"It was really good to get a win," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "We needed one, obviously. [...] LSU helped us out, he walked us eight times, threw a bunt away and to our guys' credit, we took advantage of the mistakes that they made."

LSU was the first team on the board when center fielder Dylan Crews hit solo home run in the top of the first to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. However, an RBI-single by Alabama right fielder Andrew Pinckney in the bottom of the first coupled with a sac-fly by designated hitter William Hamiter gave the Crimson Tide a 2-1 lead heading into the second.

Alabama didn’t slow down in the bottom of the second. With runners at first and second and nobody out, shortstop Jim Jarvis reached first on a throwing error while center fielder Caden Rose scored. Up next, Pinckney drew a four-pitch walk, but a wild pitch gave second baseman Bryce Eblin all the time he needed to slide home for the Crimson Tide’s fourth run of the game.

A fielder’s choice by first baseman Drew Williamson scored Jarvis completed the three-run second inning for Alabama.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hamiter doubled to right field with runners on first and second, then advanced to third on a throwing error by the right fielder. The double added two more runs to the Alabama lead, giving the Crimson Tide a 7-1 lead.

LSU added two more runs in the top of the seventh with a two-run home run by Crews — his second home run of the game — but it would be the final runs of the night for the Tigers.

Alabama added its eighth and final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a two-out RBI-single by Williamson. With reliever Dylan Ray making quick work of LSU in the top of the ninth, the Crimson Tide cruised to an 8-3 win.

In total, Alabama's hitters combined for eight runs off of seven hits. A total of seven Crimson Tide batters were walked a combined total of eight times, and Alabama left eight runners on base.

The Crimson Tide's pitching saw a solid uptick in production compared to Friday's game, with starting pitcher Jacob McNairy throwing 5.2 innings while giving up just one run off four hits. In total, McNairy struck out seven batters while walking just three.

Alabama's bullpen was just as solid, with reliever Jake Leger giving up two runs off of two hits in 1.1 innings pitched. Dylan Ray allowing no runs or hits in 2.0 innings while walking two and striking out four.

McNairy (5-2) was credited with the win, while LSU starter Blake Money (2-4) was saddled with the loss.

"Good to get a win when we needed it, and now we're in a position to win a series tomorrow from a really good LSU team," Bohannon said.

With the win, Alabama improves to 26-21 on the season and is now 10-13 in SEC play. LSU drops to 31-15 with the loss and is 13-10 in the conference. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will face each other one final time on Sunday in the series finale (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

How It Happened:

(updates in ascending order, with most recent at the top)

Final Score: Alabama 8, LSU 3

Top 9

Morgan grounded out to second. LSU challenged the call at first, but the call stood. Ball game.

Crews drew a full-count walk. Two out, runners at the corners.

Pearson grounded out to second, Dugas advanced to third. Two out.

Doughty struck out swinging, Dugas stole second base. One out.

Dugas walked. Runner on first, nobody out.

Bottom 8

Tamez struck out. Inning over.

Williamson singled up the middle. Eblin scored. 8-3 Alabama.

Pinckney flied out in foul territory, Eblin tagged up to third. Two out.

Jarvis tapped a sac bunt and was thrown out at first. Eblin advanced to second.

Eblin drew a walk. Runner on first, nobody out for Jarvis.

Top 8

Stevenson struck out swinging at a ball in the dirt, thrown out at first by Tamez. Three out.

McManus struck out. Two out.

Jobert struck out looking. One out.

Tommy Seidl replaces Diodati in left field.

Dylan Ray will replace Leger on the mound. Final line for Leger: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K, 22 TP/13 ST.

Bottom 7

Rose struck out swinging. Side retired in order.

Diodati struck out swinging. Two out.

Denton lined out to center field. One out.

Top 7

Thompson flied out to the warning track in right, and it's stretch time at The Joe.

Morgan grounded out to second. Two out.

Crews hit a two-run home run. 7-3 Alabama. Still one out.

Leger is called for a balk, advancing Doughty to second.

Pearson struck out looking. One out.

Doughty singled to center. Runner on first, nobody out.

Bottom 6

Hamiter grounded out to third. Inning over.

Tamez doubled to the left field corner. Runner on second, two outs for Hamiter.

Williamson struck out swinging. Two out.

Pinckney struck out swinging. One out.

Top 6

Dugas flied out to left field. Three out.

Jake Leger replaces McNairy on the mound for Alabama. Final line for McNairy: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 102 TP/60 ST.

Stevenson struck out swinging. Two out.

McManus singled through the left side. Runner on first, one out.

Jobert flied out to center. One out.

Bottom 5

Jarvis flied out to center. Three out.

Eblin flied out in foul territory. Two out.

Rose flied out to the warning track in left-center, where Crews made a tremendous catch. One out.

New pitcher for LSU is Ty Floyd, a sophomore right-hander.

Top 5

Thompson flied out to the warning track in right, and the Tigers leave three runners on base.

Morgan struck out swinging. Two down.

Crews singled to right, runners advance one base. Bases loaded, one out for Morgan.

Pearson drew a walk. Runners on first and second, one out.

Doughty struck out swinging. One out.

Merrifield was hit by pitch and will take a walk to first.

Bottom 4

Diodati flied out to the warning track in right field. Three out.

Denton struck out looking. Two out.

Hamiter hit a bases-clearing double, then advanced to third on an E9. 7-1 Alabama. One out, runner on third for Denton.

Tamez drew a walk. Runners now on first and second with one out.

Williamson popped a baseball so high up in the infield that he had time to reach second as the ball bounced in and then out of the LSU shortstop's glove. E6. Runner on second with one out for Tamez.

Pinckney grounded out to short. One out.

Top 4

Stevenson struck out swinging. Side retired.

McManus flied out to center. Two out.

Jobert walked. Runner on first, one out.

Thompson grounded out to third. One out.

Bottom 3

Jarvis struck out looking to end the inning.

Eblin grounded out to third, both runners advance. Runners on second and third with two out for Jarvis.

Rose singled through the left side, Diodati advanced to second. Eblin at the plate.

Diodati drew a four-pitch walk. Runner on first, one out for Rose.

Denton flied out to left. One out.

Top 3

Morgan grounded out to first, and the Tigers leave two runners on base.

McNairy plunked Crews on the first pitch of the at-bat. Runners on first and second, two out.

Pearson singled up the middle, and LSU has a two-out baserunner.

Doughty grounded out to second. Two out.

Merrifield grounded out to third. One out.

Bottom 2

Hamiter struck out looking. Three out.

Tamez struck out looking. Two out, Williamson on first.

Williamson reached first on a fielder's choice. Pinckney out at second, Jarvis scored. 5-1 Alabama.

A wild pitch sent the ball bouncing off of the backstop, Eblin slid across the plate and just beat out the tag. Pinckney walked. 4-1 Alabama. Runners at the corners with nobody out.

Jarvis advanced to second on a wild pitch. Runners on first and second, nobody out for Pinckney.

Jarvis lays down a sac bunt, and a throwing error by the pitcher goes over the head of the first baseman. Rose scored, Eblin advanced to third. Jarvis stayed at first. 3-1 Alabama. Still nobody out.

Eblin drew a four-pitch walk. Runners on first and second with nobody out for Jarvis.

Rose slid into second with a leadoff double that was hit down the left field line. Runner on second, nobody out for Eblin.

Top 2

Stevenson struck out swinging, and LSU leaves one runner stranded.

McManus drew a two-out walk.

McNairy struck out Jobert. Two out.

Thompson grounded out to third. One away.

Bottom 1

Diodati grounded out into a double play.

Denton drew a walk. Bases are once again loaded, this time for Diodati.

Hamiter hit a sac-fly to the warning track in left. Runners on second and third tag. Pinckney scored. 2-1 Alabama. Runners at the corners with one out and Denton at the plate.

And just like that, Money's day is done on the mound. Freshman Grant Taylor is the new pitcher for the Tigers.

Tamez singled to left. All runners advance one bag. Bases loaded, nobody out for Hamiter.

Williamson drew another four-pitch walk. Runners on first and second with nobody out for Tamez.

Pinckney singled through the left side, Jarvis scored. 1-1 tie. Still nobody out as Williamson steps up to the plate.

Jarvis advanced to second on a passed ball.

Jarvis drew a four-pitch leadoff walk. Runner on first, nobody out for Pinckney.

Top 1

Morgan grounded out to first. Side retired.

Crews absolutely demolished a ball over the wall in center field for a solo home run. 1-0 Tigers.

Eblin makes a web-gem worthy diving catch to put Pearson away. Two out.

Doughty struck out swinging. One out.

McNairy's first pitch is a called strike, and we are underway at The Joe.