Alabama Baseball’s Connor Prielipp, Owen Diodati Selected to Preseason All-SEC Team

Crimson Tide selected to finish 11th in the league according to the conference head coaches
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Connor Prielipp and Owen Diodati were selected to the 2021 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Baseball teams, the league office announced on Thursday. Prielipp was named a first-team honoree at starting pitcher while Diodati was tabbed a second-teamer at outfielder.

In addition to the all-conference honors, the Crimson Tide was selected to finish 11th overall in the SEC, as voted on by the league coaches. Florida was selected as the league champion, receiving 12 first-place votes, with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each receiving one first-place vote.

First Team All-SEC

Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher

  • Tabbed as a 2021 preseason first team All-American by three separate outlets
  • Put together an impressive freshman season that earned him D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” honors at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign
  • Finished with a 3-0 record and totaled 21.0 innings across his four starts as a freshman
  • Tallied 35 strikeouts with only six walks to lead the SEC in WHIP at 0.52
  • Allowed the fewest earned runs (0) and hits (5) in the league
  • Gave up just 2.14 hits per nine innings to lead the conference and rank third nationally while limiting the opposition to an SEC-low .077 average

Second Team All-SEC

Owen Diodati, Outfielder

  • Wrapped up 2020 with 22 RBI and a .673 slugging percentage to lead all freshmen hitters in the SEC
  • Also added five home runs and 13 walks to tie for the league lead among first-year players
  • Tied for third in RBI and seventh in home runs across all league hitters before the season was cut short
  • Finished as Alabama’s leader in RBI while ranking second in home runs
  • Picked up SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after an impressive Opening Weekend that saw the Canadian total six hits – five of which went for extra-bases – while adding eight RBI, six runs and four walks against Northeastern

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) – 91

2. Vanderbilt (1) – 79

3. Tennessee – 58

4. South Carolina – 55

5. Georgia – 51

6. Missouri – 28

7. Kentucky – 23

Western Division

1. Ole Miss (7) – 78

2. Mississippi State (3) – 73

3. Arkansas (2) – 72

4. LSU (2) – 63

5. Texas A&M – 36

6. Auburn – 32

7. Alabama – 31

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida

RP: Ben Specht, Florida

