Alabama Basketball Announces 2020-2021 SEC Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just two days after Alabama announced its non-conference schedule, the Southeastern Conference released the 18-game league slate on Friday. In all, the Crimson Tide will play 27 games in the 2020-21 campaign, not including the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 10-14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Tide's home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season include: Auburn (Jan. 9 in Auburn, Ala. and March 2 in Tuscaloosa); Kentucky (Jan. 12 in Lexington, Ky. and Jan. 26 in Tuscaloosa), Arkansas (Jan. 16 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 24 in Fayetteville, Ark.), LSU (Jan. 19 in Baton Rouge, La., and Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa) and Mississippi State (Jan. 23 in Tuscaloosa and Feb. 27 in Starkville, Miss.).

Alabama will open the league slate at home when it hosts Ole Miss on Tuesday, Dec. 29. However, three of the Crimson Tide's first five contests are on the road, including Tennessee (Jan. 2), Auburn (Jan. 9), and Kentucky. UA's only home game during that stretch will come on Jan. 5 vs. Florida.

In addition to its contests against the Rebels and Gators, the Tide will play host to Georgia (Feb. 13) and Vanderbilt (Feb. 20) during the SEC season. Meanwhile, additional league road games will include Missouri (Feb. 6), South Carolina (Feb. 9) and Texas A & M (Feb. 17).

Tip times and television designations will be announced at a later time.

Alabama's SEC Schedule

Dec. 29 - vs Ole Miss

Jan. 2 - at Tennessee

Jan. 5 - vs Florida

Jan. 9 - at Auburn

Jan. 12 - at Kentucky

Jan. 16 - vs Arkansas

Jan. 19 - at LSU

Jan. 23 - vs Mississippi State

Jan. 26 - vs Kentucky

Feb. 3 - vs LSU

Feb. 6 - at Missouri

Feb. 9 - at South Carolina

Feb. 13 - vs Georgia

Feb. 17 - at Texas A & M

Feb. 20 - vs Vanderbilt

Feb. 24 - at Arkansas

Feb. 27 - at Mississippi State

Mar. 2 - vs Auburn