Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (8-7, 1-2) returns to Coleman Coliseum tonight to face off against undefeated Auburn (15-0, 3-0), after a trip to Rupp Arena where it lost to the Kentucky Wildcats, 76-67

Alabama enters this contest averaging 83.2 points per game, which tops the SEC and good for fifth-best in all of college basketball. Guard John Petty leads the team with 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Tonight's contest should be a high-scoring affair as Auburn is also top-10 in the nation in scoring with 82.1 points per game. Guard Samir Doughty is the Tigers top-scorer with 15.7 per game. Center Austin Wiley leads the team in rebounds with 9.2 a game.

The Crimson Tide is currently a two-point underdog against the Tigers. The over/under is set for 159.5. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., CT, on ESPN2. Alabama announced earlier today that the game is a sellout.

Stay tuned on BamaCentral for live coverage before, during, and after the game.

Pregame

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, and Alex Reese.

Auburn starters: J'Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Issac Okoro, and Austin Wiley.

Tonight's officials are Doug Sirmons, Todd Austin, and Will Howard.

Unreal showing from the students tonight. The section filled up within minutes of the doors opening. Coleman is ready.

First Half