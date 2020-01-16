Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash
Tyler Martin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The University of Alabama men's basketball team (8-7, 1-2) returns to Coleman Coliseum tonight to face off against undefeated Auburn (15-0, 3-0), after a trip to Rupp Arena where it lost to the Kentucky Wildcats, 76-67
Alabama enters this contest averaging 83.2 points per game, which tops the SEC and good for fifth-best in all of college basketball. Guard John Petty leads the team with 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Tonight's contest should be a high-scoring affair as Auburn is also top-10 in the nation in scoring with 82.1 points per game. Guard Samir Doughty is the Tigers top-scorer with 15.7 per game. Center Austin Wiley leads the team in rebounds with 9.2 a game.
The Crimson Tide is currently a two-point underdog against the Tigers. The over/under is set for 159.5. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., CT, on ESPN2. Alabama announced earlier today that the game is a sellout.
Pregame
- Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herb Jones, and Alex Reese.
- Auburn starters: J'Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy, Issac Okoro, and Austin Wiley.
- Tonight's officials are Doug Sirmons, Todd Austin, and Will Howard.
- Unreal showing from the students tonight. The section filled up within minutes of the doors opening. Coleman is ready.