All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Talks Tide Hoops, Culture Change Under Nate Oats

Former University of Alabama basketball standout and current Crimson Tide Sports Network color analyst Bryan Passink joins the All Things Bama Podcast to talk about his career and the current team with host Tyler Martin. 

Passink played in Tuscaloosa from 1992-1995 under Wimp Sanderson and David Hobbs. He led the SEC in free throw percentage his senior season and finished his Crimson Tide career 10th in three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage. 

Martin and Passink discuss the season for this current Alabama squad and how the culture is starting to change under first-year coach Nate Oats. The two preview the Crimson Tide's trip to Columbia, Mo. on Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers. 

The Savannah, Ga. native has been on the call for Crimson Tide basketball games for 17 years now and Passink gives insight from his perspective, on what his broadcast partner, Chris Stewart, went through during his long hospital stay and what their friendship is like. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Stewart, Sanderson, Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

Who will be in Tuscaloosa this Weekend for Alabama Football's Junior Day?

The full guest list of who is making their way to Alabama on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

John Petty Jr. to Return to the Court Against Missouri

The junior guard returns to the court after missing the past two games with a hyperextended right elbow

Joey Blackwell

Greg Byrne Gives Twitter Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

Alabama facilities in in the midst of Phase 1 of the Crimson Standard

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Cornerback Prospects and a Look at Drake Maye's Situation

Who could the Crimson Tide go after to replace Latrell McCutchin in the 2021 class after his de-commitment? Plus a look at Drake Maye's situation

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: March 6, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

15 Things you Might Not Have Known About Alabama's Draft History

Even though Alabama currently has the most former players in the NFL, it hasn't always been a known as a draft haven

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Women's Basketball Plays Georgia in SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide (18-11, 8-8 SEC) must defeat the Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) to enter into the projected NCAA tournament field

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: A lot of People Looked Bad With Scott Cochran's Move, but not Nick Saban

Despite doomsday reactions, Alabama and Nick Saban came out on top following Scott Cochran's career change

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Makes SEC Community Service Team

The junior wing had the most community service hours of anyone in the men's basketball program over the last year

Tyler Martin