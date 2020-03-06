All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Talks Tide Hoops, Culture Change Under Nate Oats

Former University of Alabama basketball standout and current Crimson Tide Sports Network color analyst Bryan Passink joins the All Things Bama Podcast to talk about his career and the current team with host Tyler Martin.

Passink played in Tuscaloosa from 1992-1995 under Wimp Sanderson and David Hobbs. He led the SEC in free throw percentage his senior season and finished his Crimson Tide career 10th in three-pointers made and three-point field goal percentage.

Martin and Passink discuss the season for this current Alabama squad and how the culture is starting to change under first-year coach Nate Oats. The two preview the Crimson Tide's trip to Columbia, Mo. on Saturday to face the Missouri Tigers.

The Savannah, Ga. native has been on the call for Crimson Tide basketball games for 17 years now and Passink gives insight from his perspective, on what his broadcast partner, Chris Stewart, went through during his long hospital stay and what their friendship is like.

Former guests of the show include Stewart, Sanderson, Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

