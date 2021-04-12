Alabama Basketball Commit Langston Wilson Requests to Opt Out of NLI

One of the nation's top JUCO recruits will be parting ways with the Crimson Tide

Alabama basketball power forward commit Langston Wilson announced on Monday that he will be decommitting from the Crimson Tide and reopening his recruitment.

Wilson made the announcement via a post on Twitter:

"First and foremost I want to thank Alabama for all the love and support they have shown this is by far one of the best fan bases in the world!" Wilson said in the tweet. "With that being said though after long talks with the coaches and those within my inner circle I feel as though that it is best that I am released from my NLI and reopen my recruitment. I love Alabama and they will always be a strong option for me going forward through this process and will remain so please respect my decision as I go through this process. #Godsplan"

Wilson is a 6-9, 190-pound power forward currently attending Georgia Highlands College. In his freshman season at GHC in 2019-2020, Wilson averaged 10.1 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, earning him a spot as one of the nation's top JUCO prospects.

Wilson also spoke with BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin on the All Things Bama Podcast, where he detailed his excitement to join Alabama prior to recent high-profile additions to the Crimson Tide's roster.

With the recent additions of Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett and Noah Gurley, Alabama basketball was down to having release two scholarship players in order to accommodate the new arrivals due to roster limitations. With the announced departure of Wilson, the Crimson Tide will still need to release one player prior to next season.

Here is more information about Wilson as the re-enters the recruitment process:

Langston Wilson

6-9 | 190 | Jr. | PF | Upper Darby, Pennsylvania | Georgia Highlands College

One of the top JUCO prospects in the nation and is a rated as four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports

247sports.com ranks him as the No. 2 overall JUCO player in the 2021 class and the No. 1 power forward

Played his freshman year at Georgia Highlands College in 2019-20 where he averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor across 32 games

Helped lead team to a 24-8 overall mark and a 13-3 mark in the Georgia Collegiate Athletics Association (GCAA) where it reached the conference championship game

Named to the GCAA All-Freshman and Honorable Mention All-Region teams

Was unable to play organized high-school basketball due to a medical misdiagnosis but was cleared and joined the squad at Georgia Highlands

Chose Alabama over offers from the likes of Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Memphis, among others

"We think Langston has a really high upside," Oats said. "He's a gym rat, he's long and athletic. He had a misdiagnosis in high school that kept him from playing basketball so he's only played one year of organized basketball and we feel he has a tremendously high ceiling. We are looking forward to getting him in here next summer. His length and athleticism will add a lot to our team next season."