Alabama Basketball Erases Double-Digit Deficit, Squeaks Past Furman, 83-80

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Behind a balanced scoring effort, the University of Alabama men's basketball team rallied to overcome a 16-point deficit in a 83-80 victory over Furman inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The Paladins jumped out to that 16-point lead, 32-16, with 8:19 left in the first half after a three-pointer from forward Clay Mounce, who ended up with 21 points and two rebounds.

Alabama would slowly climb back, cutting the advantage down to 10 at intermission, 47-37, thanks to wing Herb Jones' nine points and forward Juwan Gary's seven points.

Defensive miscues plagued the Crimson Tide in the opening 20 minutes, allowing Furman to hit over 62 percent from the field on 18-of-29 shooting, including a 8-of-17 clip from three-point range.

Throughout the second half, Alabama began to chip away, grinding out tough possessions for the Paladins, limiting the visitors to only 33 percent on 10-of-30 shooting and 26 percent from deep (5-of-19) across the final 20 minutes.

A three-pointer from forward James Rojas gave the Crimson Tide its first lead of the game with 1:07 remaining, 79-76.

Furman only made one shot from the field in the final 5:23 of action, going 1-of-11 during that stretch.

Jones finished with a team-high 18 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, notching yet another double-double. It's his second of the season.

Along with Jones, the Crimson Tide had four players in double-figures including guard Jaden Shackelford with 13, Rojas with 11, and Gary with 10.

Rojas and Jones both showcased their range by shooing a combined 2-of-5 from beyond-the-arc.

Alabama dominated the battle on the glass, 49-28. It corralled 21 offensive rebounds compared to Furman's five.

Last time out Clemson, the Crimson Tide recorded zero second-chance points, but it was a different story against the Paladins as the Alabama won that statistic by a margin of 24 to 3.

Furman guard Mike Bothwell had a game-high 23 points and six boards. Guard Noah Gurley also added 15 points and three rebounds for the visitors from Greenville, S.C.

