Alabama Basketball Escapes Vanderbilt with Win, 77-62

Despite committing 25 turnovers, Alabama basketball escaped Nashville with a win Wednesday night, defeating Vanderbilt 77-72.

The win for Alabama marks the first time since 1986 that the Crimson Tide has defeated Vanderbilt three-consecutive times.

Alabama struggled from beginning to end in the turnover game, committing 15 turnovers in the first half and adding 10 more in the second. The 25 turnovers resulted in 23 points for Vanderbilt, bringing the game to a much closer margin than the Crimson Tide would have liked.

Junior guard John Petty, Jr. led the offensive attack for Alabama, registering his fourth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Petty also became the 51st player in Alabama program history to score 1,000 points in his college career.

Petty is the first player since Trevor Releford in 2013 to reach the milestone with the Crimson Tide.

From out of the gate, Alabama seemed to be committing turnovers all over the court. Sloppy passing and poor ball-handling resulted in the ball ending up in Vanderbilt's hands early and often. Petty alone had four of the Crimson Tide's 15 first-half turnovers.

Despite his poor ball-handling, Petty made up for it on offense. Petty registered 17 points in the first half, going 5-for-7 from the 3-point line.

At the break, the turnovers forced the game to be a lot closer than Alabama wanted. Both teams headed to the locker room with the Crimson Tide up 37-31.

The second half initially started much like how the first had: Alabama committed two turnovers in the first two-and-a-half minutes.

With Vanderbilt having cut the lead to four, Alabama responded with a 14-0 run to take a commanding lead. Sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. took charge of the run, scoring seven points.

With 4:51 remaining in the game, redshirt-freshman forward Javian Davis went down grabbing the back of his right knee. Davis remained down for a while before eventually being assisted by a trainer and junior forward Alex Reese.

Davis did not return to the game.

While the Crimson Tide continued to struggle to maintain possession of the ball, the lead gained by the early 14-0 run proved to be insurmountable for the Commodores.

Alabama was able to stymie the attempts made by Vanderbilt, and the Crimson Tide prevailed 77-62.

In total, Alabama had four players reach double-digits including Petty with his 23 points, Lewis with 16, freshman guard Jaden Shackelford with 15 and junior guard Herbert Jones with 10.

While Alabama struggled with turnovers, one bright spot was its rebounding. The Crimson Tide out rebounded the Commodores 51-32, which is a season-high in rebounds for Alabama.

For Vanderbilt, freshman forward Dylan Disu lead the team with 21 points. Junior guard Saben Lee finished the game with 19 points of his own while freshman guard Scotty Pippen, Jr. registered 10 points.

Alabama moves to 11-7 overall and is now 4-2 in the SEC. Vanderbilt drops to 8-10 overall and is 0-5 in the conference.

The Crimson Tide now returns to Tuscaloosa for the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Kansas State on Saturday (5 p.m. CT, ESPN 2).

This story will be updated.