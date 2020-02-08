Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Georgia
Tyler Martin
ATHENS, Ga. - After suffering its third straight loss against Tennessee on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum, the University of Alabama men's basketball team (12-10, 4-5 SEC) will look to get back on track against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 SEC).
Crimson Tide junior forward Herb Jones will miss his third consecutive game, while he recovers from surgery on a fractured wrist.
Coach Nate Oats' squad leads the SEC in scoring offense at 81.6, which is good for eighth nationally. The Crimson Tide also leads the conference in threes made (226), threes attempted (647), and three-point field goal percentage (.349).
The Bulldogs are led by freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who is currently projected, by most major mock draft experts, to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.
According to BetOnline.ag, Georgia is a 1.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 162. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., CT, on the SEC Network.
BamaCentral will have full coverage before, during, and after tonight's contest.
Pregame
Tonight's officials are Bart Lennox, Byron Jarrett, and Will Howard.
Georgia starters: Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler, Jordan Harris, Toumani Camara, and Rayshaun Hammonds
Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jade Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.
First Half
- Alabama wins the tip and its first possession results in a turnover.
- Camara slams home a dunk for the game's first points.
- Davis is called for an illegal screen and it is still 2-0 Bulldogs. UGA football coach Kirby Smart is sitting courtside.
- Camara scores a layup, but Petty drains a 3-pointer to get the Crimson Tide offense going.
- A steal by the Crimson Tide leads to a transition layup for Lewis.
- Davis scores a hard basket as he fouled. He missed the free-throw.
- Another bucket from Davis. Alabama leads 9-6 at the first media timeout. 15:34 left in the opening half. Both teams have combined for nine turnovers within the first four minutes of action.
- Galin Smith and Beetle Bolden have checked in for Alabama.
- Bolden finds Smith under the basket, who gets a two-handed slam. Alabama leads 11-7 with 14:11 to go.
- Tyree Crump buries a 3-pointer from the corner to cut the Crimson Tide's lead to one.
- Jaylen Forbes has entered the game for Petty.
- Bolden works his way in the lane and scores the tough layup, but a 3-pointer from Wheeler ties the game at 13.
- Lewis shows off his speed going coast to coast to break the tie with a quick layup.
- 15-13 Crimson Tide at the under 12-mintue media timeout.
- Reese scores a hook shot in the lane to extend the advantage to four.
- Both offenses are picking up the pace and have traded baskets the last few times down the court. Crump at the free-throw line for the Bulldogs. He makes one-of two. Crimson Tide lead 21-20. 9:13 remaining.
- Alabama is gaining the momentum as Smith scores and then Forbes gets a steal on Edwards, which leads to a bucket from Petty.
- Lewis makes the layup as he is fouled. He will go to the line when play resumes from the under eight-minute media timeout. Crimson Tide leads 27-20 with 7:53 on the clock.
- Lewis misses the free throw.
- Edwards scores his first points of the game with that layup, but Alabama gets the ball out quick to Reese on the outlet pass and he slams it for two.
- Reese fouls Harris on his dunk attempt and he scores two from the line. Alabama leads 29-24.
- After that layup by Lewis, Alabama has made its last four shots from the field.
- Gresham is at the line to complete the and-one. He makes the shot and Alabama leads 35-30.
- Oats has to pleased with his bigs so far today. Davis scores another basket down low. Him and Smith have six points each.
- At the final media timeout of the half, Alabama owns a 37-32 advantage.
- Lewis makes one-of-two from the line.
- The Bulldogs are on a 5-0 run thanks to a layup by Wheeler and 3-pointer by Crump. Oats calls a 30-second timeout. 38-37 Alabama with 2:20 left.
- Out of the timeout, Petty hits a reverse basket, but Wheeler answers with another layup. 40-39 UA.
- Petty appears to have gotten hit in the face pretty hard as he is shaken up and subbed off the court. Forbes checks back in.
- Davis is at the line shooting two. He makes both.
- Lewis nails a 3-pointer from the wing and the Crimson Tide is back up by six, 45-39.
- Edwards scores off of a putback layup. He only has four points in the half.