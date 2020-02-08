Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. - After suffering its third straight loss against Tennessee on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum, the University of Alabama men's basketball team (12-10, 4-5 SEC) will look to get back on track against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7 SEC).

Crimson Tide junior forward Herb Jones will miss his third consecutive game, while he recovers from surgery on a fractured wrist.

Coach Nate Oats' squad leads the SEC in scoring offense at 81.6, which is good for eighth nationally. The Crimson Tide also leads the conference in threes made (226), threes attempted (647), and three-point field goal percentage (.349).

The Bulldogs are led by freshman guard Anthony Edwards, who is currently projected, by most major mock draft experts, to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

According to BetOnline.ag, Georgia is a 1.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 162. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., CT, on the SEC Network.

BamaCentral will have full coverage before, during, and after tonight's contest.

Pregame

Tonight's officials are Bart Lennox, Byron Jarrett, and Will Howard.

Georgia starters: Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler, Jordan Harris, Toumani Camara, and Rayshaun Hammonds

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jade Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Alex Reese, and Javian Davis.

First Half