Alabama Basketball Guard Jusaun Holt Returns to Team

Holt practiced with the Crimson Tide on Monday and is slated to make the trip to Tampa for the SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball freshman guard Jusaun Holt practiced with the team on Monday after not traveling with the team to Baton Rouge to face LSU last weekend.

Following the Crimson Tide's 80-77 overtime loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, Oats said that he was going to meet with Holt on Sunday to discuss his status with the team. On Monday, Oats said that his conversation with Holt went well.

"I met with him yesterday — it was his birthday," Oats said. "Unfortunate everything happened around his birthday weekend, but we had a good meeting. He's back in practice. I thought he practiced really hard today. He'll be making a trip to Tampa with us provided that tomorrow's practice goes well.

"We get out of here tomorrow after practice and he's back in. I thought he was really good today."

The nature of Holt's "internal issue" with the team, as both Oats and Holt put it, was never officially revealed. Holt was active on social media during Alabama's game at LSU, even posting a TikTok — a post that he later said was a scheduled draft rather than an active post.

Holt has appeared in 20 games this season and is averaging 0.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 14.3% from the floor and 11.8% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard’s best performance of the season came during Alabama’s 97-83 victory at Ole Miss on Feb. 9 when he recorded a season-high six rebounds and three assists to go with 2 points over 26 minutes. Holt posted a plus-22 during that game, drawing praise from Oats who said the freshman might deserve more minutes moving forward.

Holt came to Alabama as a four-star prospect in last year’s class. The Tacoma, Wash. native was rated as the No. 112 overall player by the 247Sports Composite.

