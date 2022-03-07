Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Guard Jusaun Holt Returns to Team

Holt practiced with the Crimson Tide on Monday and is slated to make the trip to Tampa for the SEC Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball freshman guard Jusaun Holt practiced with the team on Monday after not traveling with the team to Baton Rouge to face LSU last weekend.

Following the Crimson Tide's 80-77 overtime loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, Oats said that he was going to meet with Holt on Sunday to discuss his status with the team. On Monday, Oats said that his conversation with Holt went well.

"I met with him yesterday — it was his birthday," Oats said. "Unfortunate everything happened around his birthday weekend, but we had a good meeting. He's back in practice. I thought he practiced really hard today. He'll be making a trip to Tampa with us provided that tomorrow's practice goes well.

"We get out of here tomorrow after practice and he's back in. I thought he was really good today."

Read More

The nature of Holt's "internal issue" with the team, as both Oats and Holt put it, was never officially revealed. Holt was active on social media during Alabama's game at LSU, even posting a TikTok — a post that he later said was a scheduled draft rather than an active post.

Holt has appeared in 20 games this season and is averaging 0.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 14.3% from the floor and 11.8% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard’s best performance of the season came during Alabama’s 97-83 victory at Ole Miss on Feb. 9 when he recorded a season-high six rebounds and three assists to go with 2 points over 26 minutes. Holt posted a plus-22 during that game, drawing praise from Oats who said the freshman might deserve more minutes moving forward.

Holt came to Alabama as a four-star prospect in last year’s class. The Tacoma, Wash. native was rated as the No. 112 overall player by the 247Sports Composite.

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.

Gallery: Alabama Basketball G Jusaun Holt

Jusaun Holt at Auburn
Jusaun Holt vs. Louisiana
Jusaun Holt

Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell36 minutes ago
030522_WSB_JohnsonJe_GoodnightDa_Texas_KG1718
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: No. 2 Alabama Softball is Undefeated Heading Into SEC Play

By Clayton Connick1 hour ago
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bama/NFL

5 Things We Learned About the Alabama Players at the 2022 NFL Combine

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Shaun Alexander
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 7, 2022

By Clayton Connick10 hours ago
2023 edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre meets with Nick Saban.
Recruiting

In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

By Tony Tsoukalas17 hours ago
Alabama gymnastics scores 198 at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Beats SEC Rivals with 198 at Elevate the Stage

By Katie Windham17 hours ago
030422_MBA_DentonZa_MurryState_EP7645
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Rally by Murray State to Sweep Series

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago
Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Updates for Alabama Softball Heading into SEC Play

By Katie Windham19 hours ago