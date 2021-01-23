Alabama Basketball Likely to Have New Face on Bench Against Mississippi State

The 18th-ranked University of Alabama men’s basketball team will likely have a new face on the bench when it faces off against Mississippi State on Saturday evening.

Per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News, early football enrollee Ga’Quincy McKinstry practiced with the scout team for basketball on Friday after moving on campus a couple weeks ago.

McKinstry is at Alabama on a football scholarship as a defensive back and is coming off of being named Mr. Football for the state last week.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats discussed the Pinson Valley, Ala. native’s role last month when meeting with reporters.

“I’ve talked to him numerous times through the recruiting process,” Oats said. “Obviously he’s gonna come on a football scholarship, but I think his athleticism, his toughness, he’s a kid that I think could add something. Now, how much and where and what will all be determined, but we’ve definitely told him he’s got a spot on the basketball team when he comes here.

“I did it at Buffalo. We had a backup quarterback play on the basketball team. But when they were playing, they weren’t always in a bowl game and even when they were, it wasn’t in a national championship game going into the middle of January. If a kid on the football team right now were to be on the basketball team, they couldn’t join for another almost month still.

“We’ve just gotta figure some of the particulars out once he gets here, but he’s a really hard-playing, really athletic, talented kid that wants to play basketball and we could definitely use some toughness on the basketball team.”

Tip-off between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs is set for 5 p.m (CT) and will be televised on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.