Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Texas A&M
Tyler Martin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball is back in action on Wednesday night against Texas A&M inside Coleman Coliseum.
Looking to sweep a two-game homestead, the Crimson Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC) comes into this contest off of a victory of then No.25 ranked LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC) defeated the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend.
Alabama opened as a 11.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.ag and the over/under is set at 145. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m, CT, and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
Pregame
Crimson Tide junior wing Herbert Jones was back at the free-throw line getting up one-handed shots in shoot around.
Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herbert Jones, and Alex Reese.
Texas A&M starters: Savion Flagg, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo.
First Half
- Texas A&M wins the tip and Mitchell drains a 3-pointer on the first possession.
- Alabama has turned the ball over on its first two possessions and Mitchell scores a layup in transition. Aggies lead 5-0.
- Shackelford misses a 3-point basket, leading to another basket by Mitchell on the other end. Aggies extend their lead to seven.
- Lewis turns it over and Nebo is fouled under the basket on his shot attempt. he will head to the line. He makes one of two.
- Reese has left the game holding his left knee. More info to come. Galin Smith will replace him.
- Petty misses a 3-point shot, but Jones is there to get the offensive board, dishing it back out to Petty, who cans it on his second try.
- Chandler and Shackelford trade 3-pointers and the Aggies lead 11-6 at the first media timeout of the half. 15:14 remaining.
- Beetle Bolden and Javian Davis have checked in for the Crimson Tide.
- Bolden finds a trailing Jones who puts in the easy layup.
- After that 3-pointer from Lewis, the game is tied at 11, but Mitchell breaks it quickly with a 3-pointer of his own. He has 10 points for the Aggies.
- The flurry of 3-pointers continue with Petty knocking one down from the top of the key. Alabama has hit five of its last seven shots and we are tied at 14 with 11:54 to go in the opening period.
- Jaylen Forbes has stepped on the court for his first action of the night.
- The Aggies get back-to-back 3-pointers from Flagg and Mitchell and Nate Oats will come a quick timeout. Mitchell can not miss right now. He leads all scorers with 13 points.
- Shackelford is at the line shooting two. He makes the first, but bricks the second one. Aggies lead, 20-15.
- An offensive foul on Shackelford takes away a two-point basket from Smith and the crowd here in Coleman is irritate.
- Jones gets the steal, throwing the ball up to Forbes who finishes at the rim for the hard two. He will go to the line when play resumes. Alabama trails 20-17 with 7:58 left.
- Former Alabama football standouts Josh Jacobs and Reggie Ragland were just recognized on the court during the timeout.
- Forbes completes the and-one.
- Jackson makes a long jumper to extend the Aggies' lead back to four, 22-18.
- Nebo makes a nice move past Smith in the post for the two-handed jam.
- Alabama responds with a 3-pointer from Bolden in the corner.
- Bolden forces the Aggie turnover and then cans another trey. Oats is fired up. We are tied at 24 with 4:55 to go.
- Shackelford just gave Alabama its first lead of the game with that 3-pointer.
- Bolden forces another Aggie turnover, getting Mitchell called for a charge.
- Alabama is on a 12-0 run after that three by Shackelford. The Crimson Tide have a 30-24 lead at the final media break of the half. 3:56 remaining.