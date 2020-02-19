Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball is back in action on Wednesday night against Texas A & M inside Coleman Coliseum.

Looking to sweep a two-game homestead, the Crimson Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC) comes into this contest off of a victory of then No.25 ranked LSU on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Aggies (12-12, 6-6 SEC) defeated the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend.

Alabama opened as a 11.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.ag and the over/under is set at 145. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m, CT, and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

Pregame

Crimson Tide junior wing Herbert Jones was back at the free-throw line getting up one-handed shots in shoot around.

Alabama starters: Kira Lewis, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr., Herbert Jones, and Alex Reese.

Texas A & M starters: Savion Flagg, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo.

First Half