Alabama Basketball Looking for New Opponent for C.M. Newton Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — What was setting up to be an exciting top-25 non-conference matchup on a neutral court will no longer happen.

Alabama basketball's game against Colorado State in Birmingham on Tuesday for the C.M. Newton Classic will no longer take place as scheduled after the Rams backed out due to COVID concerns. It is unclear at this time what the exact issues are in regards to the virus within their program.

Even though Colorado State is not coming anymore, Alabama is looking to find a new opponent to fill their spot so that the game will still take place at the scheduled time of 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 according to a press release from UA.

This was an important game for the Crimson Tide to have one final non-conference test before SEC play starts. (Alabama will host Baylor in the middle of SEC play on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.)

Earlier in the day on Friday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he wanted the game to be played.

"On our end, we want this game played really badly," Oats said. "They're a really good team. We want to play two quality games going into Christmas after that Memphis game. I'd love to get two quality games under our belt before SEC play. But like I said before, we're going to control everything that we need to control and we want to play this game really bad but sometimes stuff's out of our control."

Oats said that his team has not dealt with COVID issues since the school year has started and that all his players are eligible for the booster shot.