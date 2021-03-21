Alabama Basketball Looking Forward to Reuniting With Galin Smith in NCAA Tournament

Nate Oats and John Petty Jr. reflect on their time spent with former Crimson Tide and now current Terrapins forward Galin Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — When the University of Alabama men's basketball team takes the floor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night (7:45 p.m, TNT) against Maryland in the Round of 32 of the 2021 NCAA tournament, a familiar face will be suited up for the Terrapins.

Former Crimson Tide forward Galin Smith.

Smith was a part of the program in Tuscaloosa from 2017-2020 where he averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds across three seasons.

After the 2019-2020 season and earning his degree early, Smith decided to part ways with the Crimson Tide and head to College Park and join coach Mark Turgeon's team.

"I like Galin a lot," Alabama coach Nate Oats told the media on Sunday afternoon. "I like him as a kid and a young man. He was great when we came in. His attitude was always good. We sat down after the year and talked. We had a good man-to-man talk about what our system looks like and what he is best at. I thought he was trying hard to change his game into what our system needed out of a big.

"We talked about it and he was getting better at it but I thought he would play more minutes in a system that valued a traditional bigs more. He decided to look in the portal and see what was out there and Maryland gave him a good chance to play in a system that is more like that. He went and took it."

Smith has made an appearance in all 30 of the Terrapins' contests, starting 17 of them. He is averaging 14.1 minutes, 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. The Clinton, Miss. product is also shooting 53.6 percent from the floor.

Originally a member of the 2017 recruiting class with Collin Sexton, John Petty Jr., Herb Jones and Alex Reese, Smith held close bonds with his former teammates and still keeps in touch with them.

Come tip-off, Petty says their friendship will need to be pushed to the side.

"I remember him like he was my best friend," Petty said. "From the time we came in until he left, we were roommates. Me, Alex, Herb and Galin. We were all roommates. We all got really close. I know it is going to be kinda fun with him on the court again.

"But it is what it is. We can be friends after the game but, at that point, we can't be friends then."

In downtown Indianapolis and on the exterior of the JW Marriott Hotel, there is a large bracket poster that all 68 teams have taken their picture with during their time in the city.

When Alabama had its chance to go, Oats said they ran into Maryland there and caught up with Smith.

"We have stayed in touch," Oats said. "He came over and shook everyone's hand and hollered at us. It was good to see him. He's playing tough. He's doing for them what he did for us. He's tough, physical, gives great defense, rebounding, can score in the low post.

"Our guys are familiar with him and I'm sure he'll have our play calls down. It will be interesting to play him in the NCAA tournament now."