Alabama Basketball Looking To Ride Momentum Into Florida Game

The Crimson Tide is on the brink of starting 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1987 season when it won its first seven games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a two-point home loss to unranked Western Kentucky back in mid-December, the University of Alabama is on a three-game win streak, including a 18-point drubbing of Ole Miss and a road victory over No. 7 Tennessee.

Now, the Crimson Tide is looking to start Southeastern Conference play 3-0 for the first time since the 1987 season when it takes on Florida inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night at 6 p.m (ESPN2).

With a win, Alabama will be in sole possession of first place of the SEC standings early into the 2021 schedule.

"We're going to see what we're made of tomorrow night after a big win against Tennessee, we have to come in and answer the bell," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. "See if we have some humility about ourselves. Stay locked in, bring even better energy. Great opportunity to get to 3-0 in the league.

"You gotta take care of business at home if you want to compete for league championships."

Since that loss to the Hilltoppers, Alabama has once again found the shooting stroke that helped it re-write the school record books with a season ago.

From the field, the Crimson Tide has shot 48.3, 43.1, and 42 percent against ETSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

Not to mention, its shot from three-point range are falling, too. Specially against the Rebels and Volunteers, Alabama made a combined 22 triples, including a 10-of-20 performance from behind the arc that propelled the upset over the nation's seventh-ranked squad.

Oats' squad found itself ranked 36th in the initial NET rankings on Monday, a metric that the NCAA Selection Committee uses for the tournament in March.

"It helps to make shots," Oats said. "It makes the game a little easier. I think our chemistry has gotten better. I think everyone is pulling for each other. Our effort on defense has gotten better, although it wasn't bad before that. I just think we are a little more locked in and focused.

"Everyone is caring about winning right now and I feel like the ball moves a little better when that is happening. Nobody is worried about their own shot. I just feel like our culture has gotten better over the last few weeks here."

A contributor to Alabama's surge to open SEC play is guard Jahvon Quinerly who appears to have found a role coming off the bench. He has a combined 50 points and 14 assists over the last three contests.

"There aren't many guys that can stay in front of him," Crimson Tide forward Jordan Bruner said.

While there are eight new faces to the lineup this season, guard John Petty Jr. remembers last year's contest with Florida that saw the Crimson Tide blow a 21-point lead and lose in double-overtime.

"We have matured a lot since then," Petty said. "Our guys understand what it takes to get a lead and also what it takes to keep one. I feel like the seniors are doing a good job coaching the younger guys and letting them know we can't take plays off. Any team we play in this league can come back on you."

The Gators enter the game against Alabama without the preseason pick for SEC Player of the Year in Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court against Florida State and was later diagnosed with acute myocarditis.

He is now working as a coach on the bench during his recovery.

Meanwhile, Florida (5-1, 2-0 SEC) is led by Tre Mann who is averaging team-highs in points (15.5), rebounds (5.5), and assists (4.0). The Gators are scoring 82.8 points a game, which is third in the SEC.

"Florida is playing well, looked great against LSU and Vanderbilt," Oats said. "Seems like they've pulled together. They play a little different than they have in the past. Lot more wide open, guards playing in space. Pressure on defense. Since Coach [Mike] White has been there they were one of the slowest teams, now they are one of the fastest teams in the country."