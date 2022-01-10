Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alabama Basketball Remains In AP Top 25 Following Loss To Missouri

Alabama basketball fell in the Associated Press Top 25 after its loss to Missouri over the weekend.

Despite suffering its worst loss of the season, Alabama basketball was able to cling on to a spot inside the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide dropped nine spots to No. 24 this week, following its 92-86 defeat at Missouri over the weekend.

Alabama (11-4, 2-1 in the SEC) is No. 22 in the NET ranks used to but the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Heading into Monday, the Tide is 4-2 in Quad 1 games, 3-1 in Quad 2 games, 4-1 and Quad 3 games.

Baylor is the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, receiving all 61 first-place votes. Alabama will host the Bears on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn is the highest-rated SEC team, coming in at No. 4. Other SEC teams included in the rankings include No. 12 LSU, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 22 Tennessee, and No. 24 Alabama.

Read More

Alabama will host Auburn at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum. 

“If we’re gonna have any shot of winning that game Tuesday night, we’re gonna have to completely turn our defensive intensity around,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said following the loss to Missouri. “Or we got no shot of winning that game.”

AP Top 25

  1. Baylor, 15-0 (61)
  2. Gonzaga, 12-2
  3. UCLA, 10-1
  4. Auburn, 14-1
  5. Southern California, 13-0
  6. Arizona, 12-1
  7. Purdue, 13-2
  8. Duke, 12-2
  9. Kansas, 12-2
  10. Michigan State, 13-2
  11. Houston, 14-2
  12. LSU, 14-1
  13. Wisconsin, 13-2
  14. Villanova, 11-4
  15. Iowa State, 13-2
  16. Ohio State, 10-3
  17. Xavier, 12-2
  18. Kentucky, 12-3
  19. Texas Tech, 11-3
  20. Seton Hall, 11-3
  21. Texas, 12-3
  22. Tennessee, 10-4
  23. Providence, 14-2
  24. Alabama, 11-4
  25. Illinois, 11-3 

Alabama basketball huddle
All Things Bama

Alabama basketball remains in AP Top 25 following loss to Missouri

13 minutes ago
Jahvon Quinerly at Florida
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

29 minutes ago
Alabama and Georgia Helmets - 2022 CFP Title Game
All Things Bama

The Rematch: While Georgia Football Seeks to Maintain History, Alabama Aims to Break It

3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Roll Tide Rorschach
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 41-24

4 hours ago
Nick Saban on first day of 2020 fall camp
History

The Nick Saban Legacy Tracker

10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Sports Illustrated cover, Return to Glory, Jan. 13, 2010
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 10, 2022

11 hours ago
Alabama women's basketball Barber
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Loses Heartbreaker to No. 15 Georgia, 72-68

18 hours ago
Tony Tsoukalas, Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham | BamaCentral in Indianapolis for the 2022 CFP Title Game
All Things Bama

Indy Daily Update: Recapping the Eve of CFP Game Day

19 hours ago