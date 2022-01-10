Alabama basketball remains in AP Top 25 following loss to Missouri

Alabama basketball fell in the Associated Press Top 25 after its loss to Missouri over the weekend.

Despite suffering its worst loss of the season, Alabama basketball was able to cling on to a spot inside the Associated Press Top 25. The Crimson Tide dropped nine spots to No. 24 this week, following its 92-86 defeat at Missouri over the weekend.

Alabama (11-4, 2-1 in the SEC) is No. 22 in the NET ranks used to but the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Heading into Monday, the Tide is 4-2 in Quad 1 games, 3-1 in Quad 2 games, 4-1 and Quad 3 games.

Baylor is the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, receiving all 61 first-place votes. Alabama will host the Bears on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn is the highest-rated SEC team, coming in at No. 4. Other SEC teams included in the rankings include No. 12 LSU, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 22 Tennessee, and No. 24 Alabama.

Alabama will host Auburn at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum.

“If we’re gonna have any shot of winning that game Tuesday night, we’re gonna have to completely turn our defensive intensity around,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said following the loss to Missouri. “Or we got no shot of winning that game.”

AP Top 25