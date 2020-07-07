Alabama Basketball Schedules Memphis for Next Three Seasons

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball has added another big non conference foe to its schedule.

The Crimson Tide are now slated to take on the Memphis Tigers in each of the next three seasons, Alabama head coach Nate Oats announced on Tuesday morning.

The first game of the three-game series will occur in the 2020-2021 season on either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 in a charity exhibition benefitting those suffering from the global pandemic. The game will take place inside the FedExForum in Memphis, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

The remaining two games will be a regular season home-and-home, with Memphis traveling to Coleman Coliseum for the 2021-2022 season before the Crimson Tide make its way to the FedExForum once again in 2022-2023.

Throughout the teams' histories, Alabama and Memphis have faced off on eight separate occasions with the Tigers holding a 5-3 edge over the Crimson Tide. That being said, Alabama has won three of the last four meetings between the programs, including a 82-70 victory in their most recent competition in November of 2017 in the Veterans Classic.

In the 2019-2020 season, Memphis achieved a 21-10 overall record and went 10-8 in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers were one of the best defensive teams in the nation, leading Division 1 basketball in field goal percentage (36.1 percent) and ranking fifth in three-point defense (28.0 percent).