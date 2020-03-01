Everything South Carolina Basketball Coach Frank Martin Said About Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of South Carolina coach Frank Martin was visibly agitated, when he addressed the media after his team's 90-86 loss to Alabama on Saturday night inside Coleman Coliseum.

But he was also very complimentary of the Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats, and junior forward Herbert Jones.

"Credit to Alabama," Martin said. "We could not guard them. We had zero chance of guarding them. Our defense was embarrassing. We got exposed."

"Thats a credit to Nate [Oats]. What he has done with this team to get them to believe in his style of play and to overcome, first [Herb] Jones' injury and now [John] Petty's, to have them playing the way they are is a credit to him and his kids."

Without junior John Petty, Jr. in the lineup, sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. carried more offensive responsibility for the Crimson Tide and Martin says his team did not have an answer in terms of stopping him.

"[Alabama] was going to put the ball in [Lewis'] hands and he was going to tuck it and drive every play," Martin said. "We could not guard him. Defensively, that was pretty bad."

Lewis netted a game-high 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. He also dished out six assists to go along with two steals.

Jones has commanded the respect and admiration of coaches all across the SEC for the way he has played through his wrist injury, wearing a soft cast during games and Martin was no different.

"Maybe [South Carolina forward] Malik Kotsar can call [Jones] tonight and he can give him some tips on how to rebound," Martin said. "I have been competing against [Jones] for three years now and he is a classy kid. He lays it on the line every night and makes winning plays.

Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double. Essentially playing with one hand, he out-rebounded the 6-foot-11 Kotsar by six.

Martin also shared an exchange that he had with the Moundville, Ala. native after the contest.

"I told Herbert [Jones] that if he needs anything from me in life I am just a phone call away," Martin said. "I have a lot of respect for him and not for the way he has dealt his injury, that is just a represents who he is every day. He is an unbelievable competitor. You do not see him with all the nonsense. He is what it is all about."

Crimson Tide forward Javian Davis was star of the evening, scoring a career-high 20 points and grabbing 10 points. Martin did not mince words talking about his performance.

"[Davis] kicked our tail," Martin said. "Our on-ball defense was so bad, it opened up offensive rebound opportunities for him. All we did was foul him. He absolutely kicked our tail. That young man has played better and better as the season has gone on."

Martin's squad jumped out to a 20-8 lead, but after Oats received a technical foul, the momentum swung in the Crimson Tide's favor, ultimately lighting the fire for the comeback victory.

"I do not pay attention to the other team's bench," Martin said. "We were up 20-8 against a really good team in a place that is really hard to win at. I have been doing this long enough to know that this game was going to become what he came. I was not ready to throw a parade at 20-8."