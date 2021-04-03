Alabama Basketball Superfan Luke Ratliff Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

Ratliff was a senior at the University of Alabama and shared his love for his Crimson Tide in ways that will be felt for years to come

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff passed away on Friday night due to complications with COVID-19. He was 23 years old.

Ratliff was responsible for rejuvenating love for his Crimson Tide over the past four years as a student at the University of Alabama. Despite growing up in North Carolina, Ratliff grew up a fan of Alabama basketball due to a couple of alumni that lived down the street from him in his hometown of Wadesboro.

When it came time to choose a college, Ratliff felt Alabama calling his name and made the decision to attend the university and study public relations.

Over the course of the last four years, Ratliff grew into a legendary fan of Crimson Tide hoops. Often spotted on camera both inside the stadium and on various networks, Ratliff led the 'Crimson Chaos' student section and brought a new spirit to the fandom that will continue on for years to come.

When coach Nate Oats was hired in 2019, Ratliff was instantly one of his biggest supporters. The two developed a special bond between coach and fan that is not often seen.

Prior to the 2020-2021 season, it was Ratliff that announced the team's first opponent of the year via his Instagram with the blessing of Oats and the Alabama basketball program.

Over the course of his college career, Ratliff prided himself on attending almost every game that the Crimson Tide played. To close out his college career, Ratliff traveled to 44 of the last 45 conference and postseason games, including 42 in a row.

With his passing, Ratliff leaves behind a legacy of fervor for his Crimson Tide and an unrivaled spirit of passion.

To learn more about Ratliff and his legacy that he leaves behind with Alabama basketball, visit the links below:

This story will be updated.