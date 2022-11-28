Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Surges to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25

After a big Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational, the Crimson Tide is now tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks as the highest-ranked team in the SEC.

After a big Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational, Alabama men's basketball surged up seven spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina in the PKI, with its one loss being to then-No. 20 UConn. The Spartans have now fallen to No. 20 and the Tar Heels to No. 18, while the Huskies rose all the way up to No. 8.

Alabama and Arkansas are now tied as the highest-ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference, with the Razorbacks sharing No. 11 with the Crimson Tide. Tennessee is next up at No. 13, while the Auburn Tigers sit at No. 15.

Kentucky fell four spots down to No. 19 after playing a single game against North Florida, which the Wildcats won 96-56.

Here's the full AP Top 25 for Week 4. This story will be updated with the USA Today Coaches Poll upon its release.

AP Top 25 - November 28, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston (6-0) 1,534 (45)

2. Texas (5-0) 1,467 (8)

3. Virginia (5-0) 1,408 (2)

4. Arizona (6-0) 1,341

5. Purdue (6-0) 1,307 (8)

6. Baylor (5-1) 1,111

7. Creighton (6-1) 1,100

8. UConn (8-0) 1,099

9. Kansas (6-1) 990

10. Indiana (6-0) 938

11. Alabama (6-1) 860

11. Arkansas (5-1) 860

13. Tennessee (5-1) 848

14. Gonzaga (5-2) 845

15. Auburn (7-0) 733

16. Illinois (5-1) 643

17. Duke (6-2) 614

18. North Carolina (5-2) 541

19. Kentucky (4-2) 472

20. Michigan State (5-2) 469

21. UCLA (5-2) 346

22. Maryland (6-0) 282

23. Iowa State (5-1) 198

24. San Diego State (4-2) 189

25. Ohio State (5-1) 108

Others receiving votes:

TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, Arizona State 6, UNLV 6, Miami (FL) 5, Missouri 2, Oklahoma 2, St. John's 1, Virginia Tech 1, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1.

