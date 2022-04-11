Alabama Basketball Walk-On G Britton Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Johnson will be seeking his fifth year of COVID eligibility outside of Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball walk-on guard Britton Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate-transfer, BamaCentral has confirmed.

While Johnson played a full four years for the Crimson Tide as a walk-on, he still has one year of COVID eligibility remaining.

Following Alabama basketball's first-round ousting at the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Johnson shared a message on social media for his followers and fans.

"All I can say is thank you," Johnson's tweet reads. "These last four years have been nothing short of the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and I'm amazed at how y'all supported me every step of the way. It has truly been an honor and a privilege to represent my home state and the school I've rooted for since birth; getting to wear "ALABAMA" across my chest every day for these last four years has meant more to me than you'll ever know.

"I really didn't know what to expect when I came to Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2018, but over the last four years I have fallen in love with this school, this program, and the city of Tuscaloosa. It will always be home to me."

Over his four years with the Crimson Tide, Johnson played in 23 games with his lone start being on Senior Night last season. In 2021-22, he saw action in six games for a total of 21 minutes, averaging 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 points per game.

While not featured often for Alabama basketball on the court, Johnson was known as a leader in the locker room and on the sidelines. Beloved by fans, he was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three of his four seasons at Alabama (2019, 2020, 2021).