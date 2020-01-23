Former Alabama Basketball Coach Wimp Sanderson and Christopher Walsh Join the All Things Bama Podcast

This week on All Things Bama, host Tyler Martin is joined by legendary Alabama basketball coach Wimp Sanderson and BamaCentral.com editor Christopher Walsh.

Martin and Sanderson dive into this year's team and what is going so well for Nate Oats in his first year. Sanderson shares insight into what it is like for a basketball program to succeed at a high level at a football-crazy school.

Sanderson's segment starts at the 37:27 mark.

For the first part of the episode, Walsh and Martin discuss the hiring of Freddie Roach as Alabama's new defensive line coach and the impact it could have. The two also talk about the Senior Bowl and which Alabama player can improve their draft stock the most this week in Mobile.

Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to have a workout session in front of the 32 NFL teams ahead of April's draft. Martin and Walsh talk about what they would need to see from him after his injury to draft him.

Walsh goes in depth with his "Tide in Transition" series, which is a look at the different position groups for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor each Thursday.