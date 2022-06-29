Alabama Basketball's 2022-2023 SEC Opponents Announced

The Crimson Tide will host games against teams like Auburn, LSU, Kentucky and Florida at Coleman Coliseum this season.

More pieces of the Alabama basketball scheduling puzzle are falling into place. With a few of the non-conference games announced throughout the last few months, the Crimson Tide's SEC opponents were released Wednesday morning.

Along with Alabama's three permanent home-and-home opponents— Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State— the Crimson Tide will also play Arkansas and Vanderbilt twice during the regular season. Alabama will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss at Coleman Coliseum and play Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M on the road.

Alabama went 6-3 at home in conference play last season with a 9-9 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide finished the season on a four-game losing streak, including opening game losses in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

The full SEC schedule with times, dates and television information will be released at a later time.

The Crimson Tide had one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in the country last season, and it doesn't get much easier this year with games against Gonzaga, Houston, South Dakota State, Memphis, Oklahoma and a trip to the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon over Thanksgiving.

Full SEC 2022-2023 basketball rotations

Alabama

HOME AR AU UF UG UK LS UM MS VU

ROAD AR AU LS MS MO SC UT AM VU

Arkansas

HOME UA UF UG UK LS UM MS MO AM

ROAD UA AU UK LS MO SC UT AM VU

Auburn

HOME UA AR UF UG UM MS MO UT AM

ROAD UA UG UK LS UM SC UT AM VU

Florida

HOME UG UK LS UM MO SC UT AM VU

ROAD UA AR AU UG UK LS MS AM VU

Georgia

HOME AU UF UK LS UM MS MO SC VU

ROAD UA AR AU UF UK UM SC UT AM

Kentucky

HOME AR AU UF UG LS SC UT AM VU

ROAD UA AR UF UG UM MS MO UT VU

LSU

HOME UA AR AU UF MO SC UT AM VU

ROAD UA AR UF UG UK UM MS MO AM

Ole Miss

HOME AU UG UK LS MS MO SC UT AM

ROAD UA AR AU UF UG MS MO SC VU

Mississippi State

HOME UA UF UK LS UM MO SC UT AM

ROAD UA AR AU UG UM MO SC UT VU

Missouri

HOME AR UA UK LS UM MS SC AM VU

ROAD AR AU UF UG LS UM MS UT AM

South Carolina

HOME UA AR AU UG UM MS UT AM VU

ROAD UF UG UK LS UM MS MO UT VU

Tennessee

HOME UA AR AU UG UK MS MO SC VU

ROAD AU UF UK LS UM MS SC AM VU

Texas A&M

HOME UA AR AU UF UG LS MO UT VU

ROAD AR AU UF UK LS UM MS MO SC

Vanderbilt

HOME UA AR AU UF UK UM MS SC UT

ROAD UA UF UG UK LS MO SC UT AM