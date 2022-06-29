Alabama Basketball's 2022-2023 SEC Opponents Announced
More pieces of the Alabama basketball scheduling puzzle are falling into place. With a few of the non-conference games announced throughout the last few months, the Crimson Tide's SEC opponents were released Wednesday morning.
Along with Alabama's three permanent home-and-home opponents— Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State— the Crimson Tide will also play Arkansas and Vanderbilt twice during the regular season. Alabama will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss at Coleman Coliseum and play Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M on the road.
Alabama went 6-3 at home in conference play last season with a 9-9 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide finished the season on a four-game losing streak, including opening game losses in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
The full SEC schedule with times, dates and television information will be released at a later time.
The Crimson Tide had one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in the country last season, and it doesn't get much easier this year with games against Gonzaga, Houston, South Dakota State, Memphis, Oklahoma and a trip to the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon over Thanksgiving.
Full SEC 2022-2023 basketball rotations
Alabama
HOME AR AU UF UG UK LS UM MS VU
ROAD AR AU LS MS MO SC UT AM VU
Arkansas
HOME UA UF UG UK LS UM MS MO AM
ROAD UA AU UK LS MO SC UT AM VU
Auburn
HOME UA AR UF UG UM MS MO UT AM
ROAD UA UG UK LS UM SC UT AM VU
Florida
HOME UG UK LS UM MO SC UT AM VU
ROAD UA AR AU UG UK LS MS AM VU
Georgia
HOME AU UF UK LS UM MS MO SC VU
ROAD UA AR AU UF UK UM SC UT AM
Kentucky
HOME AR AU UF UG LS SC UT AM VU
ROAD UA AR UF UG UM MS MO UT VU
LSU
HOME UA AR AU UF MO SC UT AM VU
ROAD UA AR UF UG UK UM MS MO AM
Ole Miss
HOME AU UG UK LS MS MO SC UT AM
ROAD UA AR AU UF UG MS MO SC VU
Mississippi State
HOME UA UF UK LS UM MO SC UT AM
ROAD UA AR AU UG UM MO SC UT VU
Missouri
HOME AR UA UK LS UM MS SC AM VU
ROAD AR AU UF UG LS UM MS UT AM
South Carolina
HOME UA AR AU UG UM MS UT AM VU
ROAD UF UG UK LS UM MS MO UT VU
Tennessee
HOME UA AR AU UG UK MS MO SC VU
ROAD AU UF UK LS UM MS SC AM VU
Texas A&M
HOME UA AR AU UF UG LS MO UT VU
ROAD AR AU UF UK LS UM MS MO SC
Vanderbilt
HOME UA AR AU UF UK UM MS SC UT
ROAD UA UF UG UK LS MO SC UT AM