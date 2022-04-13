Alabama Basketball's Newest Transfer Mark Sears Discusses Decision

The Muscle Shoals product and transfer from Ohio will look to make an immediate impact in Nate Oats' system, both on and off the court.

When the 2021-22 season came to end, it became abundantly clear that Alabama basketball's roster would undergo an overhaul.

With many departures having already taken place and likely more on the way, head coach Nate Oats was going to have to use the transfer portal to his advantage to find players that fit his optimal system in Tuscaloosa.

Last week, Oats and company started to do just that, landing Ohio point guard Mark Sears, one of the highest sought-after players in the transfer portal.

Sears, who hails from Muscle Shoals, announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday, stating that he was "coming home." The school made it official on Tuesday.

"[It means] a lot," Sears said in an exclusive interview with BamaCentral. "I haven't played back in my home state since high school, so it's special to come play Division 1 basketball here, especially at a high level. It's a blessing to be able to do that."

Ironically, Sears had family that attended Auburn, and he grew up rooting for the Tigers, especially in football.

However, the 6-foot-1 point guard who was rated as a 3-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, was not recruited by either in-state power, Alabama or Auburn, out of high school.

Once Sears entered the transfer portal, he was recruited heavily by Alabama as well as Texas, Miami, Georgetown, and Mississippi State.

Sears has a style of play that could perfectly fit Alabama and Oats' offensive system. The left-handed guard likes to "get up and down" the court, and averaged 19.6 points per game last season. The All-MAC first-team selection also averaged just over four assists and shot nearly 41 percent from three-point range.

Last season he topped the league in scoring and free-throw percentage.

"He’s a great decision-maker and is terrific in transition," Oats said about his other skills when announcing Sears' addition.

"I think our fans will have a lot of fun watching him next season."

Over his two years at Ohio, Sears scored 884 career points, including 688 last season alone, and 225 assists shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from three-point range.

While at Ohio, Sears played with now-Los Angeles Clippers guard Jason Preston during his freshman season.

"I learned I've got to play with pace," Sears said. "Never let the defense beat you up. I learned the pick-and-roll, how to make the reads that [Preston] does, how to read the third man."

When asked why he ultimately chose Alabama, Sears was straight and to the point.

"I was the right fit," Sears said. "I like how the system is guard-oriented."

In a system where Oats relies on shots at the rim and shots from three, Sears' value could be immense. The Crimson Tide's top shooter from beyond the arc last season, the now-departed Keon Ellis, shot just 36 percent.

"My ability to shoot the three, my ability to get to the paint and draw fouls, to draw a lot of attention and be able to kick it out, to make my teammates better," Sears said when asked what all he brings to Alabama's system.

Perhaps the most important thing Sears will bring to Alabama won't show up on the stat sheet.

By the end of the season, Oats had continually cited leadership as a key component that was missing in the Alabama locker room. Whatever the cause, it undoubtedly contributed to the team's collapse in March.

Sears is looking to shift that culture, and is already working to do just that.

"[I see myself in] that leadership role," Sears said. "Coming in and being a leader and leading by example."

Before his commitment, Sears scheduled a visit with Alabama during A-Day weekend. He's still planning on making the trip, and will be joined by an uncommitted transfer portal prospect, West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges.

"[I'm] trying to get him on board," Sears said.