Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball's Offense Returns in 97-83 Rout of Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide shot 60 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent from beyond the arc as its offense regained its confidence on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss..

Following Alabama basketball's loss to No. 5 Kentucky last Saturday, the Crimson Tide needed a solid offensive performance in order to regain its confidence. On Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss., Alabama did just that in a 97-83 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The win snapped a four-game road losing streak for the Crimson Tide.

"I thought our guys showed some fight — some resolve — when we got down 11 early," Alabama coach Nate Oats said after the game. "I think the law of averages helped us maybe tonight. If you go 3-of-30 against Kentucky, we were due to have a decent shooting night.

"So we know we're more than capable of shooting it well."

Alabama came out of the gate sluggish, allowing Ole Miss to jump out to a 15-8 lead powered by 11 points from Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner. Five-consecutive 3-pointers by Ole Miss then gave the Rebels its largest lead of the game. At the 9:29 mark, Ole Miss led Alabama 30-19.

The Crimson Tide hadn't given up just yet, though. Over the first half's final nine minutes, Alabama outscored Ole Miss 30-8, including a 27-6 run to rocket out to a 49-38 lead at halftime.

The 22-point swing was propelled forward by six 3-pointers, with junior guard Jaden Shackelford hitting four of them. After the first 20 minutes, Shackelford led the Crimson Tide in points with 19, with senior guard Keon Ellis finishing second on the team with 10 points.

While Alabama had started out slow on offense, it closed out the first half shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and a solid 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

"I thought our guys showed a lot of fight," Oats said. "We got down 11. They came out and made shots. In the past maybe we would have gotten a little discouraged, but I thought we kept playing hard, made some adjustments on defense, finished the half on a good run. Obviously I thought we shot the ball well."

To start the second half, the Crimson Tide briefly appeared to have slipped back into its old habits, allowing the Rebels to score 9 unanswered points to pull within 2 in the opening minutes. However, Alabama then strung together a 10-2 run powered by two more 3-pointers by Shackelford. Another 9-2 run — including freshman guard J.D. Davison's second three of the night — put Alabama up by 14 points with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

Read More

The remaining minutes of the first half primarily consisted of back-and-forth exchanges of baskets, with Alabama holding a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gurley and Shackelford with three minutes left in the game gave the Crimson Tide its largest lead of the evening at 17 points.

Ole Miss was unable to overcome Alabama's offense, and the Crimson Tide prevailed over the Rebels 97-83.

After starting both halves with a lackluster offensive performance, Alabama stormed back and shot a total of 60 percent from the floor, making 36-of-60 shot attempts on the night. From beyond the arc, the Crimson Tide rang 14-of-22 3-pointers, a percentage of 63.6 percent.

Shackelford finished the game with 30 points, a career-high for the junior guard. In total, Shackelford accounted for eight of Alabama's 14 3-pointers on the night. Davison finished second on the Crimson Tide with 18, followed by Ellis with 13 and Gurley with 10.

After the game, Shackelford credited his teammates for his success against the Rebels.

"Just my teammates getting me going," Shackelford said. "They find me when I'm open and obviously you gotta be ready to knock down shots as a shooter, from our bench — everybody in the program just gets you going when you're making shots so it's easy to keep your confidence up when you got guys around you and a coach that trusts you."

Gurley led Alabama in rebounds with seven, followed by Holt's six and Shackelford with five.

With the win, Alabama improves to 15-9 overall and is now 5-6 in SEC play. Ole Miss drops to 12-12 on the season and is 3-8 in the conference.

Up next, Alabama returns to Coleman Coliseum to host Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 12 (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

This story will be updated with video.

Screen Shot 2022-02-09 at 9.32.38 PM

Gallery: Alabama Basketball 97, Ole Miss 83

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Tye Fagan (14) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Offense Returns in 97-83 Rout of Ole Miss

38 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles as Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) defends at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

3 hours ago
Nate Oats and Alabama bench vs Davidson
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Finish the Season Strong?

6 hours ago
Zane Denton
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Preliminary Thoughts on Alabama Baseball

9 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

11 Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine

11 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line coach Doug Marrone against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Report: Former Alabama OL Coach Doug Marrone Set to Join New Orleans Saints

12 hours ago
Hunter Furtado
All Things Bama

Late-Bloomer: Alabama LHP Hunter Furtado Brings the Heat

13 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Little Rock Express

15 hours ago