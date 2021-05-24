Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Named to First-Team All-SEC
On Monday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2021 baseball awards and multiple members of the Alabama Crimson Tide were represented.
Leading the way was junior catcher Sam Praytor, who took home First Team All-SEC honors.
The Helena, Ala. produce had a batting line of .288/.381/.550 and hit 13 home runs and drove in 44 runs, both were team-highs.
He is Alabama’s first First Team All-SEC selection since 2009.
Second baseman Peyton Wilson was named to Second Team All-SEC and Newcomer All-SEC Team.
During the regular season, Wilson hit .297 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBIs. He was also the Crimson Tide’s representative on the league’s Community Service Team, which was announced last week.
Meanwhile, third baseman Zane Denton was named to both to the Newcomer All-SEC team and All-SEC Defensive Team.
Denton hit nine home runs and batted in 38 runs to go along with his .317 batting average.
Pitcher Tyler Ras earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors.
2021 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
First Team All-SEC
C: Sam Praytor, Alabama
1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*
RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU
2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama
3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU
SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas
RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Freshman All-SEC Team
Tre' Morgan, LSU
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
Dylan Crews, LSU
Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
TJ McCants, Ole Miss
Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
Will Sanders, South Carolina
Jordan Thompson, LSU
Jaden Woods, Georgia
Corey Collins, Georgia
Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*
Sterlin Thompson, Florida*
Newcomer All-SEC Team
Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Robert Moore, Arkansas
Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
Zane Denton, Alabama
Will Bednar, Mississippi State
Hunter Barco, Florida
Peyton Wilson, Alabama
Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
Carter Young, Vanderbilt
Nathan Hickey, Florida
Peyton Pallette, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Zane Denton, Alabama
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*
P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*
*Tie (Ties are not broken)