Alabama Catcher Sam Praytor Named to First-Team All-SEC

Crimson Tide infielders Peyton Wilson and Zane Denton and pitcher Tyler Ras also earned SEC honors

On Monday afternoon, the Southeastern Conference announced its 2021 baseball awards and multiple members of the Alabama Crimson Tide were represented.

Leading the way was junior catcher Sam Praytor, who took home First Team All-SEC honors.

The Helena, Ala. produce had a batting line of .288/.381/.550 and hit 13 home runs and drove in 44 runs, both were team-highs.

He is Alabama’s first First Team All-SEC selection since 2009.

Second baseman Peyton Wilson was named to Second Team All-SEC and Newcomer All-SEC Team.

During the regular season, Wilson hit .297 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBIs. He was also the Crimson Tide’s representative on the league’s Community Service Team, which was announced last week.

Meanwhile, third baseman Zane Denton was named to both to the Newcomer All-SEC team and All-SEC Defensive Team.

Denton hit nine home runs and batted in 38 runs to go along with his .317 batting average.

Pitcher Tyler Ras earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

2021 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre' Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*

*Tie (Ties are not broken)